B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO