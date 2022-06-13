ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How A College Dive Bar Helped Shape My Queer Identity

By Emma Banks
Refinery29
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate Pride, we’ve teamed up with Absolut — proud 40+-year ally and year-round supporter of the LGBTQ community — to shed light on stories of self-discovery, acceptance, and joy. The first time I walked into my first queer bar, it felt like coming home. The...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 2

American Greg
3d ago

so instead of getting help with the disorder she found a bar that would further indoctrinat and groom her to be gay. to make the choice to become part of the LGBTQ community. it truly sad that such places exist and treatment center have been shut down

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

9 Essential Soul Food Specialists in Austin

The term “soul food” didn’t come about until the 1960s, but Black Southern cuisine has been filling stomachs and warming hearts since long before that. While it is generally agreed that not all Southern food is soul food, all soul food is Southern. But, sadly, for us in Austin, we’ve been losing a lot of the longtime stalwarts of Black comfort food. In the time we started putting together this list, two of our old-time favorites, Sassy's Vegetarian Soul FOOD and Country Boyz Fixins (still offering catering) had to shutter their Austin doors. So, with Emancipation Day right around the corner, we especially want to highlight some of our favorite spots that serve world-class sweet potato biscuits, peach cobblers, skillet cornbread, collard greens, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Is there treasure buried at Walnut Creek Park?

Along Walnut Creek between North Lamar and I-35, there’s a human-made cave with metal grates covering its opening. It’s called Stark’s mine, dug over 100 years ago in an effort to find buried treasure. A while back, KUT got a question about the treasure after a listener...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Here's where to celebrate Juneteenth in Central Texas this year

Many Americans think slavery ended in the U.S. the day President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but some 250,000 enslaved Texans waited another two years to learn about their freedom. On June 19, 1865, federal troops led by Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston to...
AUSTIN, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Sleep in a Cabin on a Cliff in the TX Hill Country at the Retreat on the Hill

Situated on the tallest hilltop in the area, the Retreat on the Hill offers a luxury glamping experience with incredible views of the TX Hill Country. The Glampominium, as it’s referred to, features several unique suites that are as Instagram-worthy as they are luxurious, including a cabin on a cliff! Furnished with all the usual accommodations, such as air conditioning, private bathrooms, and Wi-Fi, the suites also include lavish amenities and unparalleled views of Lake LBJ and Lake Marble Falls. Austin TX is also conveniently located just an hour away, whether you want to stop on your way in, on your way home, or at some point during your stay at this unbelievable cabin on a cliff, there are so many things to do!
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
CultureMap Austin

Austin chefs sweep 2022 James Beard Awards with 3 big wins

A select group of Texas chefs, a bartender, and a food writer are sporting shiny new medals this week. They are the winners of this year’s James Beard Awards. Between a media awards ceremony held in Chicago on Saturday, June 11 and the restaurant and chef awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, five Texans, three haling from Austin, won awards. They are:
AUSTIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Have a Magical Summer at This Beautiful Seashell Airbnb in Austin, Texas

All of us want to relax by the beach sometimes. For some, it might be all the time. Personally, a beach trip now and again wouldn't be frowned upon - that's for sure. Some of us, myself included, can't make that treasured trip to be ocean-side. Which is a sad thought in itself, but it appears that there is a way to feel like you're at the beach, without the possibility of getting sunburnt.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dive Bar#Queer#Racism
Austin 360

St. John Colony, Texas, celebrates 150 years of Juneteenth jubilees

ST. JOHN COLONY, Texas – The Rev. John H. Winn persuaded 14 families to leave their homes in Bastrop County and purchase land near the county line, out of the reach of continued attacks from the Ku Klux Klan. The farmers and business owners thrived on these rolling prairies...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Criminal history of Kaitlin Armstrong includes Botox theft

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin woman on the run in connection to the murder of a pro-cyclist is accused of running once before. The U.S. Marshals are searching for Kaitlin Armstrong in connection to the murder of Moriah “Mo” Wilson at an east Austin home in May. The Austin Police Department say Wilson was found dead May 11 after she went swimming with Armstrong’s boyfriend.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Can Dirty Sixth Be Cleaned Up?

"We need to talk about a re-tenanting. That doesn't mean running people off the street. The dance clubs, beer joints, and tattoo parlors are all perfectly legal and legit businesses. But people are surprised at how few daytime businesses there are on the street. ... "I think it's great that...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Austin 360

Tickets on sale for Sistine Chapel exhibit at Circuit of the Americas in Austin

You soon won't need a passport to see artist Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel. Starting next month, you can get a different kind of look at the famous piece right here in Austin. "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," featuring photos of the artwork, will run from July 8 through August 28 at Circuit of the Americas. The exhibit will be open during that time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
AUSTIN, TX
kolomkobir.com

I hid from the Texas Tower sniper. His successors have found us all.

When I saw the photograph Posted on Twitter by Daniel Defense, maker of the weapon that turned a Texas elementary school into a killing field a little over a week ago, I felt a jolt of recognition. The photo was of a small boy sitting cross-legged on the floor and holding a similar high-powered rifle. The caption was a biblical verse: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” This advertising image recalled instantly for me the haunting photo of another child, barely out of diapers, holding a pair of his daddy’s rifles. This boy was Charles Joseph Whitman, age 2.
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

3 private pools to rent in Austin starting at $20 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply's website.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Pool with waterfall and spaHawaii meets Texas at this getaway with tropical landscaping and grotto seating.Location: Westlake.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $15 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 12. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis with infinity poolEnjoy sweeping Hill Country views from this pad with a waterfall grotto and plenty of space to hang out.Location: Lake Travis.Cost: $100–$200 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $20 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply3. Garden SpringsTake a dip in this private plunge pool, featuring colorful lounge seating and good Wi-Fi for those who want to "work from pool."Location: East Austin.Cost: $20 per hour for up to five guests.Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Air quality to be impacted as Sahara dust cloud comes to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - A massive dust cloud from the Sahara Desert has moved into Central Texas and another is on the way. The good news is that the dust clouds make for some amazing sunsets but the bad news is that they also cause hazy days and most importantly, bad air quality.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Emma Long Metropolitan Park

Throw on your swimsuit and hang out on the shores of Lake Austin at Emma Long Metropolitan Park! The park features boat ramps, designated swimming areas, picnic tables, and campsites. It’s generally a great place to take the family and cool off!. It’s open 7 days a week, 365...
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

Round Rock Donuts (Cedar Park)

Since 1926, people from all over the world have been stopping by to give our famous yellow (or are they orange?!) donuts a try. Round Rock Donuts, made from the original owner's recipe, are created with as much care and finesse as they were years ago. The yeast-risen donut originates from a bread-like dough; its distinct yellow color (from fresh eggs) immediately sets it off from any other donut.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Refinery29

A Week In Austin, TX, On A $77,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: an e-commerce marketer who makes $77,000 per year and spends some of her...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy