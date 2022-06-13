ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dave Stewart Cracks the ‘Voodoo’ Behind the Music of ‘Ebony McQueen’

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Dave Stewart apologizes for the short-circuit connection at sea. Aboard the QE2 (Queen Elizabeth II), Stewart, tired of jet-lag-induced transatlantic flights, opted for an alternate route, setting sail for a six-day voyage crossing the Atlantic to England.

Arriving in his home country by ship also fits the grandiose nature around the release of Stewart’s new album, a collection of 26 songs sketched around his teenage coming of age years in the northern England city Sunderland, all set around an alternate reality of a voodoo blues queen visitation that sets in motion the rest of his life—the music, the knowledge, the love—on Ebony McQueen.

Written and produced by Stewart, Ebony McQueen—available as a deluxe multi-format box set with three vinyl records, two vinyl EPs, two cassettes, and a photo book with typed lyrics and an original film “scriptment”—was partially recorded at John and Martina McBride’s Blackbird Studio in Nashville as well as his own Bay Street Recording Studio in the Bahamas, with the addition of the 60-piece Budapest Scoring Orchestra, a centerpiece that made the music flow like a working score, something Stewart would later utilize to expand the Ebony McQueen album into a musical film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zphvq_0g9KvlqB00

Ebony McQueen is Stewart’s musical memoir, a slice of his teenage life, between 1966 to 1968, from the ages of 14 to 16, moving through familial turbulence and the personal letdown of leaving his soccer dreams behind to enlightenment: the discovery of music via Delta blues and turning on the radio to a world of The Beatles, The Kinks, Small Faces, and The Who.

“From that moment, it blew my mind,” says Stewart of his earlier musical discoveries, from playing the Robert Johnson compilation King of the Delta Blues, an album his cousin had sent from Memphis to becoming glued to the radio. “It was an avalanche of great songs, and great acts, great bands, all the way through to ’71 and later with David Bowie and Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Moon.’ There was just so much music that was so brilliant, that if you were learning how to play the guitar, like I was from 14 years old, it was very inspiring because all of these songwriters and musicians, from [Pink] Floyd] and everybody, they were making very experimental music.”

Stewart added, “They weren’t trying to follow any adult contemporary or other charts. It was just all coming out of BBC Radio One. Every song that came on, you were like ‘wow.’”

“Quaaludes Prelude” intros the hallucinatory whirl of everything ahead, referencing the first time Stewart took drugs and his first concert that never happened. “We were going to see a band for the first time at the church hall—we were excited and about 14,” remembers Stewart, who took quaaludes (then called mandies), with a friend whose mother was a doctor. “He said, ‘Hey, take one of these, and we’ll drink this cider,’ so I took one and we jumped around, which made no sense with cider, and then I don’t remember much after that. It [the show] never happened. God knows what else happened. We came around about three or four hours later lying outside the church hall.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkywU_0g9KvlqB00
Ebony McQueen

Upon first acquaintance, “Ebony McQueen” still reflects Stewart’s hazier beginnings around music, met somewhere between the awake- and dream-state—I think I met her once inside a time machine / She was working on an island made of green / And she already knew everything about my story … She speaks my language fills the spaces in between / So I don’t need to talk and all I do is dream.

Throughout the more than two dozen tracks, Stewart time travels from his earliest references to music and love, from the psychedelic-pop of “When You’re Feeling Down” and “She Knows Me Well” to the whirling sense of place and transition on hypnotic tremolo-d vocals of “Walking on Blue.” The tender acoustics of “People Change” and “Unhappy Town,” move through the jam out of “Things Will Never Be the Same (Without You),” while life transformations keep pulsating around the tripp-y “There’s Got to Be. Devil.”

Mid-way in, the bluesy queen returns on “Ebony Says,” urging him to keep going forward—Ebony says / You’ve just got to go through it / Ebony says / Everybody does / Ebony says / You just got to live through it / Cos there’s no way out / And there’s nowhere you can hide—and returns again for a short while on a dreamier “Ebony Dream,” a precursor to the closing tangle of words and sounds on “Loada Coda.”

Expanding on the saga of the album, Stewart has already written the second draft of the Ebony McQueen movie, mirroring the storyline of the songs, with a stage musical on the way.

“It’s a story of my slice of my teenage life when all I wanted to do is play soccer, but my knee was broken into several parts, and my mom had left my dad, and my dad was depressed,” shares Stewart of the correlation between the film and the album. “My brother had gone to college, so there was an empty house.”

Having never played a vinyl record before, the blues was his gateway. “I put it on, and I went into kind of a trans,” shares Stewart of first haring Robert Johnson. “I’d never heard anything like it. It sounded like something came on earth. I was in shock.”

In the film, the kid playing Stewart hides the blue record under his bed, and when he returns to his bedroom, the voodoo queen, Ebony McQueen, is waiting for him, in the flesh. “She becomes his guide through his teenage trauma, through his anxieties in life, and helps him cope with everything,” shares Stewart. “She remains throughout the movie, while he discovers music and discovers the girl next door, and as he discovers the possibility that there’s another life that can happen outside of a very depressed town at the time.”

He adds, “He saw no future there, like the Sex Pistols song.”

Stretching from music to love, Ebony McQueen tells the story of the Indian girl next door. “She’s playing cassettes in her backyard, and you recognize a kind of blues feeling,” says Stewart of his first love. “He falls in love with her, and she falls in love with him, so it turns into that first love coming of age movie. They start making music together, and then something very dramatic happened that could ruin everything. The whole thing is based on my teenage life.”

As for the film score, and the inclusion of the Budapest orchestra, much of the musical elements were also derived from Stewart’s younger years, listening to his father play Rodgers and Hammerstein and singing along to the theater duo’s hits Oklahoma, The South Pacific, and The King and I every day at 5 in the morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4GXc_0g9KvlqB00

“This was drummed into me between the age of 5 and 10,” shares Stewart. “When I was about 6, my neighbor reminded me that I would march up the streets singing ‘I Enjoy Being a Girl’ [from ‘Flower Drum Song’]. The orchestrations and the arrangements by Rodgers and Hammerstein in those musicals were brilliant, so I tried that with the song ‘Ebony McQueen.” It’s like this big orchestral arrangement number, and all of that comes from my dad.”

Bouncing between his smaller studio in Nashville and a large one in the Caribbean, Stewart, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (with Eurythmics) and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is in between working with Joss Stone and the musical The Time Traveller’s Wife, due to premiere later this year.

“I can go between the two without altering much,” says Stewart of his studio shuttling from Nashville to the Bahamas and only enduring the one-hour time difference. “I was getting so fed up both flying all the way to England from Los Angeles,” says Stewart. “I hate jet lag.” He laughs, “That’s why I’m on this ship.”

For now, there’s no rush. His nearly week-long journey at sea is serving as the perfect writer’s retreat. “It’s a slow crossing, but it’s brilliant for writing,” says Stewart. “You can just sit outside on the deck if it’s not raining. Impermanence is a very important thing for a writer because it allows you to not be connected to any particular thing. You’re moving. That’s why floating at the sea is calming, because it’s constantly changing, and I find that is a great thing for writing.”

Stewart adds, “That’s why I built the studio on the island. You can spend half an hour just with a journal or a notebook. It just has this free-flowing effect, like the sea itself.”

Photos: Courtesy of Milestone Publicity

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
American Songwriter

Lil Wayne Reportedly Denied Entry Into the U.K. Ahead of Festival Appearance

Lil Wayne has been barred from entering the U.K., says the organizers of the London-based festival he was due to perform at this weekend. The festival hosted by Childerley Orchard Cambridge, Strawberries & Creem, would have been the rapper’s first appearance in the U.K. in nearly fifteen years. The rapper was initially banned by the U.K.’s Home Department following a number of criminal convictions that led to his visa being pulled.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Stone
Person
Robert Johnson
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Neil Young
Person
David Bowie
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Musical Theater#Experimental Music
American Songwriter

Left at London Set to Drop ‘Transgender Street Legend Vol. 3,’ Exclusively Premieres “Make You Proud”

Left at London loves spam—the meat variety, not the junk emails. The Pacific Northwest trans songwriter (real name Nat Puff) likes to fry it up crispy and top it over a bowl of rice and a hard-to-get-perfect over-medium egg. Then she tops it with a half-sriracha half-kewpie mayonnaise sauce she mixes in to create an ideal morning meal. Though veganaise will “do in a pinch,” she says. Puff often had the stuff once a week, though less so more recently. Another meal she enjoys, on occasion, early in the day is a “breakfast burger,” which is vegan and involves turning plain buns into a French toast-style burger bookended with cinnamon. Inside? Crunchy peanut butter layered over the patty. Though she might try strawberries and powdered sugar on her next one. Yes, Puff concocts. Whether it’s a meal or her latest mixtape, she’s often at work, tinkering, finding the perfect balance, and recipe. That is evident in Puff’s latest single, “Make You Proud (feat. TYGKO),” which American Songwriter is premiering today (June 15). The song is set to release on her next EP, Transgender Street Legend Volume 3, which itself is out June 24.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

John Legend Drops New Video for “Dope”

Multi-platinum songwriter and performer John Legend released a new music video for his latest single, “Dope.”. The new track is slated to be part of Legend’s upcoming album, which itself is untitled and the release date is, as of yet, unknown. The 12-time Grammy Award-winner’s new video was...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Omar Doom on Making Movies with Quentin Tarantino, Writing, and His Next Musical Chapter ‘Vol. 2’

“There’s a dark atmosphere that looms over all of my tracks,” Omar Doom tells American Songwriter. “I couldn’t tell you where it comes from, but it’s been my dark passenger since the beginning.” Known foremost as an actor, having starred in several Quentin Tarantino movies, including his supporting role as Jewish-American soldier Pfc. Omar Ulmer —who ended up killing Hitler—in Inglourious Basterds from 2009 and Donnie in the director’s most recent film, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Doom, born Omar Makhdomi, is immersed in his own real-life soundtrack, scoring Vol. 2 (Negative Gain Records), a continuation of his 2021 debut Vol. 1, as Straight Razor.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

New Alt-Pop Album Shows Alice Merton’s Many ‘S.I.D.E.S.’

With “No Roots,” Alice Merton earned her first international hit, reaching the charts in 2017 and 2018 in more than a dozen countries. The exuberant alt-pop anthem references her own nomadic life: born in Germany, she and her family then lived in the U.S. and Canada before returning to Germany, and she now lives in England. In 2020, though, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a serious wrench into her wandering ways, and that situation is reflected in S.I.D.E.S., her second studio album (released on June 17, via Mom + Pop).
MUSIC
American Songwriter

YouTube Launches “Home for Songwriters”

YouTube has launched a resource site for songwriters and producers. Dubbed “The Home for Songwriters on YouTube,” the hub will provide news, educational resources, and more for music makers. “Looking for tips on how to level up your YouTube presence,” read a post by YouTube for the new...
INTERNET
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy