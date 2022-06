HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a man wanted in the shooting of a teenager at a gas station in northeast Houston in early May. HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives C. Johnson and I. Rios-Hernandez said HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at about 11:15 p.m. on May 9. They said it happened at a convenience store located at 7626 Jensen Drive just west of the Eastex Freeway. Police said they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his legs and the Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the teen victim to the hospital.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO