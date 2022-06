Longtime Contemporary Christian SALEM MUSIC NETWORK/NASHVILLE staffer WADE (McSHANE) SCHOENEMANN has passed away after a battle with cancer that lasted for over a year. SCHOENEMANN served at SALEM in various roles for 28 years, including an early stint on the air at SALEM's CCM music network TODAY'S CHRISTIAN MUSIC.

