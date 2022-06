Sarina Wiegman says England Women will "need more ruthlessness" heading into Euro 2022, as Sky Sports analyses the lessons learned from the Lionesses' first warm-up game. To use the football cliche, it was a game of two halves against Belgium Women at Molineux - plenty of chances but no goals in the first with fewer chances but three goals after the break.

WORLD ・ 21 HOURS AGO