On Wednesday's episode of The Game with Ryan Fowler, we asked our callers to list their top-four starting quarterbacks in the Saban era. Below are the official rankings. Mac Jones is currently exceeding expectations as the quarterback of the New England Patriots, but what put him at the top of our list is how he played as a member of the Crimson Tide. Jones led the Tide to an SEC championship, a national championship, and an undefeated record in the 2020 campaign. He won the Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, and finished third in Heisman voting that year. He received a vote from every single caller and had the most first-place votes at six.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO