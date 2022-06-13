ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Roddy Ricch Leads ‘F— NYPD’ Chant at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, 24 Hours After Arrest for Gun Charges

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Roddy Ricch took the stage at New York radio station Hot 97’s Summer Jam on Sunday (June 12), just 24 hours after being released from custody on weapons possession charges. Although those charges against him have since been dropped, that didn’t stop the Compton-born rapper from leading a fiery “fuck NYPD” chant with his festival audience.

Ricch — whose real name is Rodrick Wayne Moore, Jr. — was arrested and detained on Saturday (June 11) shortly before he was scheduled to perform for the Governors Ball at New York’s Citi Field. However, after his release on Sunday morning, Ricch was able to make it onto the stage at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium for Hot 97’s annual one-day festival.

As Ricch was gearing up to perform his and DaBaby’s collaborative hit “Rockstar,” the rapper instructed his audience by saying, “I need everybody to say ‘Fuck NYPD,’” to which amped concert-goers enthusiastically obliged. Watch video (via Akademiks on Instagram) below.

As previously reported , Ricch and two others were arrested after authorities discovered a loaded firearm, nine rounds of ammunition and a large magazine in his vehicle as he attempted to enter the stadium.

Ricch was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device and unlawful possession of the aforementioned device. Those charges were reportedly dropped according to the New York Daily News .

Governor’s Ball had to alert attendees of the change in lineup with a sign that appeared 30 minutes before Roddy Ricch was due to take the stage, directing festival-goers to watch Denzel Curry or Joji — who were scheduled to perform at the same time on separate stages.

Variety

John Hinckley Jr. Sold-Out Concert Canceled by Brooklyn Venue: ‘It Is Not Worth a Gamble’

Variety

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to Air Final Episode This Week (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety

Jennifer Lopez’s Heartbreaking Oscar Snub Brings Truth to Glossy Netflix Doc

Pitchfork

Roddy Ricch Arrested on Gun Charges Before Governors Ball

Roddy Ricch was arrested yesterday evening (June 11) while trying to enter Governors Ball in Queens, New York. The New York Police Department confirmed the news to Pitchfork after TMZ broke the news. The NYPD says officers found a loaded gun with nine rounds of ammunition in Ricch’s vehicle, following a report by a private security company at the Governors Ball venue, Citi Field. Police arrested Ricch on four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, along with charges of possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device and unlawful possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device. Two others in the vehicle received similar charges.
QUEENS, NY
Popculture

Roddy Rich Arrested Just Before Major Concert

Rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested on Saturday night shortly before he was scheduled to perform at The Governor's Ball in New York City. According to a report by TMZ, Rich was taken into custody after police found a loaded firearm in the car he was attempting to drive into the festival. He was apparently denied bail, meaning he was not able to get out in time for his set.
Stereogum

Young Thug Makes Statement From Jail At Hot 97 Summer Jam

Yesterday, the New York radio station Hot 97 held its annual Summer Jam concert, a big event on the rap calendar in any year, at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. At every Summer Jam, the big questions are what the weather will do — it almost always rains — and which surprise guests will show up. The weather apparently mostly cooperated yesterday, and a couple of big stars did make surprise appearances. This year, though, the bigger question was which of the announced performers would be able to show up, since so many of them are currently facing legal challenges.
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

hotnewhiphop.com

The Independent

AOL Corp

The Independent

HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Sends Message To Fans From Behind Bars At Hot 97 Summer Jam

East Rutherford, NJ – Young Thug’s recent RICO arrest means he was unable to make his scheduled appearance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2022 on Sunday (June 12), but the Atlanta rapper’s presence could still be felt inside MetLife Stadium. Before the night’s main act, Fivio...
Vibe

Complex

