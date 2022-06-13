ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to make a recovery compass in Minecraft

By Sarah James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Wondering what the Minecraft recovery compass is used for? Or perhaps you just want to know how to make one? The recent 1.19 update introduced the long-awaited Deep Dark biome and the Warden mob, but it's not all doom and gloom—the Wild Update also adds frogs, tadpoles, and the cute Allay, a mob chosen by players during 2021's Minecraft live poll.

With so many new things to explore, you'd be forgiven for overlooking the recovery compass. It's certainly handy to have, though, especially if you're thinking of venturing into the Deep Dark or going on any other potentially dangerous adventures. So if you're ready to find out more, here's how to make a Minecraft recovery compass, and, more importantly, what it does.

What does the recovery compass do in Minecraft?

The Minecraft recovery compass points you towards the location of where you last died, making it much easier to recover your items. The compass will only work in the same dimension as where you met your end, so if you were in the Nether, you'll need to get back there before it will work.

Hopefully, it's an item you won't need too often. Even so, it's useful to have one put aside in case of any mishaps, and can save you a bunch of running around as you try to locate your possessions. You'll just have to hope that whatever killed you isn't still lurking around.

How to make a recovery compass in Minecraft

The recovery compass is craftable and you need the following items to make one:

  • Echo Shard x8
  • Compass x1

If you're lucky, you can find a regular compass in a random chest, otherwise you'll need to craft one with iron ingots and redstone dust. Echo Shards might be a bit more tricky to locate as they have a chance to spawn inside chests in the new Ancient City structures in the Deep Dark.

Once you have the items you need, head to your crafting table, pop the compass in the middle with the eight Echo Shards surrounding it to craft the recovery compass. And that's it. At the very least, it should take some of the stress out of trying to find and recover your items should the worst happen.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compass#Stress#Video Game
PC Gamer

Starfield doesn't do seamless planetary landings like No Man's Sky, but Todd Howard doesn't think players will care

Starfield is an RPG, not a sim, and that's what Bethesda is focused on. Planetary landing sequences are cool to watch (opens in new tab), but in the context of a videogame, the thrill tends to wear off after you've done it a half-dozen times or so. Because really, there's not a hell of a lot actually going on while it happens: You just strap in, hold on, and hope for the best. Because of that, Todd Howard told IGN (opens in new tab) that while Starfield (opens in new tab) will give players an awful lot of freedom, it will not let them fly seamlessly from orbit to surface.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Minecraft
PC Gamer

Madcap modders have ported PS2 platformer Jak and Daxter to PC

Emulation is impressive work, often the only route to preserving games, but in recent years some skilled programmers have started tackling full-on decompilations of classic games so that they can be studied and played on newer hardware. Now a team has taken on and managed the shocking task of porting Jak and Daxter, Naughty Dog's PS2-era action game, to a form that works on the PC.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Zachtronics is making its final game: Last Call BBS

Redmond-based indie studio Zachtronics was founded by Zach Barth, designer of sandbox builder Infiniminer, AKA the game Notch ripped off to make Minecraft. After that, Zachtronics made a name for itself with 2011's SpaceChem, which dresses like a game about synthesizing chemicals for space colonies but sneakily teaches you programming and circuit-building. It, and other Zachtronics puzzle games that are either explicitly about programming (like TIS-100, Shenzhen I/O, and Exapunks), or sneakily about programming (like alchemical device-builder Opus Magnum), have been dubbed 'Zach-likes' by fans. The studio has made games in other genres though, like AI-themed visual novel Eliza, and alternate-history strategy game Ironclad Tactics.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Harpist turns her harp into a controller, plays Elden Ring with it

Hello everyone and welcome to yet another installment of "what can you make into a controller to play hard games with." Today we have skilled harpist and vocalist Anna Ellsworth. A few months ago, she posted a YouTube video (opens in new tab) about turning her harp into a controller and playing Dark Souls with it. Since then, she's beaten Elden Ring's Tree Sentinel (opens in new tab) and Margit the Fell Omen (opens in new tab) with her harp. (She also beat Dark Souls' ragequit-inducing duo Ornstein & Smough! (opens in new tab))
ENTERTAINMENT
PC Gamer

Zenless Zone Zero: what's there to know about HoYoverse's next action game?

HoYoverse is slowly teasing Zenless Zone Zero's characters and factions and we've got them all here. If you want more character-based anime action, set your sights on Zenless Zone Zero. This is just one of the upcoming games from the studio behind Genshin Impact. HoYoverse is slowly teasing out info about all of Zenless's characters, which look like they'll definitely be the focus once again. Even if we don't know exactly how Zenless works yet, we're expecting to have our favorites, whether it's for their aesthetic or their combat abilities. Will there be tier lists? There are probably already tier lists, come on.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy