James “Wesley” Corbin Sr., 65, of Greensburg, passed away Monday June 13, 2022. He was born December 21, 1956 in Greensburg, Indiana. Wesley graduated from North Decatur High School in 1977. He enjoyed fishing, farming and anything else he could do to be outdoors. He had a love for tractors and midget racing, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family and loved ones.

GREENSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO