Soccer legends, celebrities to participate in match at DRV PNK Stadium

By Francisco Rosa, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

South Florida soccer fans will have a chance to watch some of the legends of the game compete at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday as The Beautiful Game by R10 & RC3 comes to town.

The celebrity match is being put together by global icons Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos, who will captain each team.

“Futbol is the World’s game and provides a common thread between so many cultures and communities,” Carlos said in a statement. “South Florida is known for a diverse and culturally prosperous community, and DRV PNK Stadium is the perfect place for us to celebrate the game we love with some of our closest friends and soccer supporters.”

Ronaldinho’s career spanned nearly two decades playing for eight different clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan. He also won a World Cup title with Brazil in 2002 and is known as one of the most elegant players in history.

A fellow Brazilian superstar, Carlos won the World Cup twice over the course of his career that lasted for more than 20 years. He’s best known for his time with Real Madrid from 1996-2007, where he won the Champions League three times.

There will be no shortage of soccer legends, current players, athletes from other sports and celebrities participating in the match that’s set to consist of two 45-minute halves.

Some of the highlights of the rosters include current stars such Paulo Dybala, most recently of Juventus and Argentina, Radamel Falcao of Rayo Vallecano and the Colombian national team, former NFL player Chad Johnson, who was with the Dolphins briefly, and others.

Kickoff for the match is set for 6:30 p.m. and it will be produced and distributed by MediaPro. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster , Inter Miami CF season ticket holders will have access to exclusive pricing.

