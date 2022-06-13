ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Something to think about: ‘Unnecessary noise’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the signs at this construction site caught my eye as I left Bowman Park on a recent bike ride. It pointed me to a section of the Albany Municipal Code I didn’t know existed. This is the sign that did it:. It was thoughtful of the...

An Albany scooter update: 6,000 miles

A month and a half after the Bird company’s electric scooters arrived in Albany, how is this experiment in “urban mobility” working out?. April 27 was the first day the scooters were available for rent in Albany. Since then, there have been only a few times when I have seen someone riding one of them. Most of the Bird scooters I see around town are sitting somewhere, ready and waiting to be rented.
ALBANY, NY
Not a trestle, but a temporary platform

No, lack of headroom won’t be a problem as the Union Pacific builds a massive structure over the Cox Creek Path in Albany. I speculated about this yesterday, but today I learned more about the construction project from one of the men at the site. For one thing, what...
ALBANY, OR
New trestle: Wondering about headroom

The way the construction crew has been making progress, the new railroad trestle on Cox Creek in Albany should be spanning the bike and walking path there any day now. When that is accomplished, I’m wondering how much headroom there will still be for people on the path, especially if they are sitting on a bike.
ALBANY, OR
CARA opts to demolish old Wells Fargo branch

The former Wells Fargo bank in downtown Albany is to be demolished and the site offered for sale to a developer who would build apartments. That’s according to the city’s urban renewal (CARA) advisory group, which met Wednesday for the first time since October 2021. The group consists...
ALBANY, OR
Eugene Begins Downtown Plans

Immediately after celebrating the opening of two major projects, Riverfront Park and the Farmer’s Market Pavilion, the Eugene City Council voted unanimously at a June 13 hybrid in-person and virtual work session to direct the city manager to develop a “downtown action plan,” setting an agenda of funding future projects there.
EUGENE, OR
UP’s bridge job on Cox Creek: $2.2 million

In case you haven’t had enough yet of this Cox Creek railroad project, here’s more. Today I heard from Aaron Hunt, senior director of public affairs for the Union Pacific in Portland. Here’s what he told me via email:. “We are replacing the bridge in Albany as...
ALBANY, OR
Why there will be a TON of emergency vehicles in Harrisburg on Thursday

Emergency vehicles and first responders fill downtown Harrisburg to respond to a simulated hazardous material spill on Thursday, June 16. Linn County Sheriff’s Office ask people to avoid calling 911 about the training to avoid inundating emergency dispatchers with calls. Organizers will set aside a public viewing area in...
HARRISBURG, OR
Linn County acquires Cascadia State Park

ALBANY, Ore. -- Linn County’s Board of Commissioners agreed earlier today to take permanent ownership of Cascadia State Park after three years of managing and maintaining the park. Cascadia State Park, which lies east of Sweet Home, had been under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Groundbreaking Planned For Salem Veteran's Housing Facility

The YMCA of Marion and Polk Counties is breaking ground on their new 34-unit affordable housing building for Veterans. The groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, June 15 at 9:30 a.m. on the corner of Cottage and Court Streets in Salem. The official address is 220 Cottage Street, Salem. Since March...
SALEM, OR
A Tale of Two Oregon Coast Blobs and Their Past: One You Know, One You Don't

(Neskowin, Oregon) – Up on the north Oregon coast, at two different ends of the Three Capes Tour, there sit two almost-twins. Two rocky blobs, almost thirty miles apart, look like each other and they share some unique characteristics. Neskowin and a hidden cove-like beach below Cape Meares host these eyebrow-raising dollops of former lava. The tales they could tell if they could only talk. But we know a little about them. (Above: Short Beach with Cape Meares in the background. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
NESKOWIN, OR
Oregon Coast Fishermen are rolling up their sleeves to stop the construction of huge offshore windmills

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners put out a BIG NO! to a federal agency that wants to build huge electric generating windmill farms just off the shores of the Oregon Coast. Lincoln County Commissioners Kaety Jacobson and Doug Hunt decided to send off a rather straight-forward NO! to a request by the federal government that wants to install hundreds of windmills along the coast.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
9 earthquakes off Oregon coast are ‘nothing alarming,’ seismologist says

A cluster of earthquakes was recorded early Wednesday off the Oregon coastline about 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency recorded nine earthquakes within five hours, with three occurring only minutes apart. The first earthquake was recorded at 2:54 a.m. and was 3.8-magnitude. By 7:01 a.m., eight more had hit.
OREGON STATE
Police logs, June 15

According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 13, 8:08 a.m., 500 block No. 2nd St., “unlawful entry into MV.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 13, 10:36 a.m., 1200 block Newmark Ave., 30-year old Kayla Waletich charged with Criminal Trespass II, “Waletich cited in lieu of custody.”
MARION COUNTY, OR
DeFazio ends Oregon record 36 years in U.S. House

Springfield Democrat reviews public works triumph, forest policy failure, at Historical Society forum.When Peter DeFazio retires after an Oregon record for U.S. House service, he will have achieved one policy goal — but a second eluded him — during his 36 years representing southwest Oregon's 4th District. As chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, he secured congressional approval of a $1 trillion-plus spending plan for public works that President Joe Biden signed last year — although the evenly split Senate ended up dictating its details. "We're going to have the biggest investment," DeFazio said. "It's not going to...
OREGON STATE
June 15 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. June 15 Ronald Kenneth Strasser, 63, is wanted failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of first-degree theft. Robert Lewis Streeter, 48, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree theft and identity theft. Joseph Alan Stroud, 29, is wanted on...
NEWBERG, OR
Oregon City mom describes 'terror' running from drunk driver

A former two-time convict, John Dale Coady, 66, charged this month with 15 different crimes related to destruction of property, endangering life.Oregon City resident Ashley Backenstos said she was just trying to meet family for dinner at the Southridge Shopping Center when a drunk driver tore through the parking lot, ramming 12 cars and putting pedestrians like Backenstos in mortal danger. Earlier this month the Clackamas County DA's Office formally charged John Dale Coady, 66, with 15 different crimes related to the incident, based on OCPD's investigation into Coady's alleged reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving under the influence of...
OREGON CITY, OR
New Oregon Health Care Merger Law Gets First Test

Oregon’s new program to vet major health care mergers and acquisitions has its first customer. A New York-based investment firm has requested Oregon Health Authority approval to buy a majority stake in a nationwide chain of 441 hospice, community care and palliative facilities, and two of the hospice facilities are in Oregon: Kindred Hospice in Lake Oswego and Kindred Hospice in Salem.
OREGON STATE

