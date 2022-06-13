Federal transit officials identify 4 safety issues for MBTA to address

BOSTON – The Federal Transit Administration is expected to wrap up on-site inspections of the MBTA this week.

The agency has already found four safety issues it wants the MBTA to address.

According to the FTA, the MBTA should address staffing at the operations control center, improve safety protections in train yards, fix delayed track maintenance, and recertify MBTA workers.

The federal inspection began after the April death of Robinson Lalin , who was dragged while getting off a train at the Broadway Station.

Federal investigators are expected to meet with representatives of the T on Friday.