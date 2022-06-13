ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Federal transit officials identify 4 safety issues for MBTA to address

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtSBw_0g9KmnMA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7nxX_0g9KmnMA00
Federal transit officials identify 4 safety issues for MBTA to address 00:45

BOSTON – The Federal Transit Administration is expected to wrap up on-site inspections of the MBTA this week.

The agency has already found four safety issues it wants the MBTA to address.

According to the FTA, the MBTA should address staffing at the operations control center, improve safety protections in train yards, fix delayed track maintenance, and recertify MBTA workers.

The federal inspection began after the April death of Robinson Lalin , who was dragged while getting off a train at the Broadway Station.

Federal investigators are expected to meet with representatives of the T on Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Federal transit agency orders improvements to Boston system

BOSTON — (AP) — Federal transportation officials issued a series of orders to the Boston area's troubled public transit agency Wednesday to address what they called “longstanding issues" with the system's “overall safety program and safety culture." The Federal Transit Administration's four " special directives "...
BOSTON, GA
CBS Boston

FAA orders ground stop at Logan Airport, forcing delays

BOSTON – There have been a large number of cancellations and delays at Logan Airport because of stormy weather along the East Coast. The FAA ordered a ground stop at the airport Thursday evening. The tarmac looked like the Southeast Expressway during rush hour. Bill Beard was on one of those planes. He had flown in from Savannah with tickets to Thursday night's Celtics NBA Finals game, and the clock was ticking as he waited."The tickets for Game 6 were very expensive, we ultimately found a couple that were relatively affordable… we pulled the trigger on that a couple of nights...
BOSTON, MA
goodwordnews.com

Urine sensors on elevators are a little closer to a trial in Boston

BOSTON — No more urine problems, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority hopes, with a new program to tackle public urination in system elevators with technology. The MBTA, which serves Boston and the surrounding area, is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors will be placed in four downtown elevators. The sensors alert transit ambassadors, who can dispatch a cleanup crew, the Boston Herald reported.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
whdh.com

Passengers forced to march through tunnel after incident on Green Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service was suspended between the Government Center and Park Street stations Tuesday night after MBTA officials said two trains “unintentionally coupled” near the platform. After waiting for 30 minutes, passengers said they had to be escorted out of the tunnel. So far, no...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Unapproved temporary new Animal Control Facility under construction as Koch Maladministration seeks $15 million for a permanent one #quincyanimalshelter #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Unapproved temporary new Animal Control facility under construction as Koch Maladministration seeks $15 million for a permanent facility. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Tonight the Quincy City Council will...
QUINCY, MA
MassLive.com

The city of Boston officially apologizes for its role in slavery, pledges to remove anti-Black symbols

Boston’s city council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday apologizing for the Massachusetts capital’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The resolution, which is non-binding, pledges the city will remove “prominent anti-Black symbols” and educate residents on the history of Boston’s slave trade, among other things. But it stops short of committing the city to funding any specific policies or programs to atone for slavery’s harms, such as paying reparations.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Fta
wgbh.org

Wu rejects City Council's proposed public safety budget cuts

Mayor Michelle Wu rejected the Boston City Council’s amended budget Monday, responding with her own revised spending plan that shrinks the council’s proposed multimillion cuts to the city’s police and fire departments. Wu’s rejection is the latest step in the city’s new budget process that gives the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

State moves toward redeveloping Shattuck campus to provide supportive housing, addiction services

“The project will help meet housing and substance use treatment needs throughout the city and region.”. The Baker-Polito Administration this week took a step towards redeveloping the Shattuck Hospital campus to provide supportive housing and treatment for individuals in the region who are struggling with substance use disorders, chronic homelessness, or mental health issues.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Boston

Keller: FBI eyes 'dangerous' website mapping Mass. organizations with ties to Israel

BOSTON - For years, activists critical of Israel have been pushing Massachusetts institutions to cut ties with the country. But now some top politicians and hate-speech monitors say a new website has gone too far."This is a Jewish hit list," says Robert Trestan, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, a group that monitors and combats anti-Semitism. He's talking about a new website - "The Mapping Project" - listing hundreds of local schools, hospitals, charities, government agencies and more as complicit in a range of offenses, including "the colonization of Palestine," "systemic white supremacy," "U.S. imperialism" and "medical...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

TSA looking for volunteers to help train K9s at Logan Airport

BOSTON – The Transportation Security Administration is looking for help to train their K9s. TSA New England is seeking volunteers to pose as travelers at Boston Logan Airport. The volunteers will serve as a decoy for the dogs in different training scenarios. Anyone who is interested should contact richard.andrade@tsa.dhs.gov or edward.kim@tsa.dhs.gov. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy