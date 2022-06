All eyes were on former Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry as he returned to the practice field today, taking on day one of Tennessee Titans minicamp. The behemoth back is coming off of the first significant injury of his career, suffering a Jones fracture in Week 8 of last year, but looks to be in great shape ahead of the 2022 season.

