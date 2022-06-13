ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ranking the Rainbow: Every ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Pride Look, Ranked

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Ymqq_0g9KmKxD00
Photos: WOW ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

It’s Pride month and there are rainbows everywhere, from tank tops to flip flops and corporate social media avatars. You can’t open your eyes without seeing Roy G. Biv or one of their fabulously colorful cousins. Well, that is unless you turn on RuPaul’s Drag Race, TV’s premiere queer franchise. The rainbow is omnipresent in queer spaces, especially in June, but it’s hard to find a rainbow on Drag Race at any time of the year.

There’s a reason for this: to put it bluntly, rainbows are cursed on Drag Race. If you rock a rainbow look, you are tempting the drag gods and you might just get the chop. That’s not because the show is anti-rainbow. It’s because it is incredibly hard to take all of the densely saturated colors of the Pride flag and make them work in one look. It can just be a lot, and that explains why there have been very few rainbow looks and even fewer rainbow categories on the parent series.

To celebrate Drag Race during Pride month (and have a little bit of fun with the show’s wonky history with the rainbow), we’ve ranked every rainbow look that’s walked a runway across all 14 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

And to clarify, a rainbow look isn’t merely a look with a bunch of color in it. To qualify for this list, a look had to have most of the colors of the rainbow and the look had to either be part of an explicit rainbow or Pride category, or have either the queen or judges call it a rainbow or Pride look during the runway and/or judging. It basically had to be either conceived of or perceived as a rainbow look, and justifiably so. Werk? Werk.

So with the rules out of the way, let’s get into all of the rainbow eleganza. And remember: this is for fun, every single one of these queens is a queen, and it takes nerves of steel to compete on this show. We love all of them, even if some of the looks are iffy — and sometimes because some of the looks are iffy!

16

Heidi N Closet (12x5)

Photo: Paramount+

Category Is: Planet of the Capes

Original Placement: Bottom 2

Heidi may have been feeling her Pride fantasy in this cape look, but the judges brought her back to reality with their critiques. You can’t fault the look from the rainbow collar up, but we all know how much Michelle hates a bodysuit and thigh-high boots. We love Heidi N Closet, but the look is giving goth glamazon butterfly.

15

Jade Jolie (5x6)

Category Is: Favorite Body Part

Original Placement: Eliminated

The naturally lovable Jade Jolie chose to highlight her arms in this category by… uh… literally highlighting everything else. This look inexplicably serves rainbow Wookiee realness thanks to those surreal tufts of colorful hair. It doesn’t cut it on the runway, but all the gay aliens on Bib Fortuna’s Pride barge would live.

14

Darienne Lake (6x11)

Category Is: Banjee Girl Bling

Original Placement: Bottom 2

You can’t fault Darienne Lake for bringing late ’90s hacker/raver glitz to the Banjee Girl Bling category, because Adore Delano was the only one who understood the assignment. And honestly, you gotta give Darienne some cred for matching the hue of that electric blue wig to her makeup and the jumpsuit’s racing stripe. The details are there even if the look is at the wrong function.

13

Jade Jolie (5x1)

Category Is: Trash Couture

Original Placement: Safe

Props to Jade Jolie for being the only queen to land two rainbow looks on this list — and the better one is one she made from trash! And it’s… it’s okay. It’s budget Bob Mackie for beginners, but at least this outfit doesn’t need a haircut. The nitpick here is that Jade looks like she’s been hired to pose on NBC’s Pride parade float.

12

Naomi Smalls (8x1)

Category Is: Design Challenges of the Past

Original Placement: Safe

To celebrate Drag Race’s 100th episode, the queens of Season 8 were tasked with tackling previous design challenges. Naomi Smalls was (pretty literally) saddled with Season 4’s bizarre Pride float challenge and… y’know, she did her best. The makeup and hair are giving Cher, the slinky dress is solid gold, and the Pride float is… there!

11

Peppermint (9x11)

Category Is: Rainbow-She-Betta-Do

Original Placement: Bottom 2

If you were to see Peppermint take to the streets in this look for your local Pride parade, you would live. She looks like a warrior and that effortless Peppermint confidence cannot be stopped. But this was Pep’s entry into the only explicitly rainbow category in Drag Race herstory — and it looks like she just wrapped a Pride flag around a pre-existing look. We know Peppermint has more pride than this!

10

Violet Chachki (7x9)

Category Is: Ugliest Dress Ever

Original Placement: Safe

Okay, before you give Violet’s rainbow look the ultimate boot, clock the category. Is this not the ugliest dress you’ve ever seen? She paired a violently saturated fleece caftan with trimmings so gaudy they’d make Phyllis Diller do a double take. This is so bad that it’s more of a Shame look than a Pride look — but that’s what makes it work.

9

Dida Ritz (4x6)

Category Is: Pride Parade Extravaganza

Original Placement: Safe

Give Dida Ritz her flowers. The category was Pride Parade Extravaganza and instead of sticking to solely her assigned color, Dida embraced Pride’s rainbow ethos and added a top that worked in colors and patterns across the spectrum. What the outfit and mini-float lack in aesthetics they make up for in Dida Ritz’s charm.

8

Alexis Michelle (9x11)

Category Is: Rainbow-She-Betta-Do

Original Placement: Eliminated

Alexis Michelle fulfilled the request. The judges ordered a rainbow look and Alexis delivered. This is, from beehive to heel, exactly what the category — and this list — called for. It’s not exactly flattering, it’s definitely not original, and it’s about as far from chic as you can get — but it is the platonic ideal of not just a rainbow look, but of a Pride rainbow look. Werk, Alexis.

7

Trinity the Tuck (9x11)

Category Is: Rainbow-She-Betta-Do

Original Placement: Safe

Trinity’s entry for Season 9’s rainbow category took a surprisingly edgy approach, with a bunch of multi-colored straps affixed to the kind of skimpy leather/latex getup that you’d see in early ’90s WildC.A.T.s comics. If you’re going to do a black bodysuit with rainbow accents (see: Heidi N Closet), it helps to give it a sharp silhouette and a risqué flair.

6

Shea Couleé (9x11)

Category Is: Rainbow-She-Betta-Do

Original Placement: Winner

You expect perfection every single time Shea Couleé steps on the runway — and perfection is what Shea Couleé does best. The way the paint splatters travel from her body to the garment, the way the color palette vibes with the gown’s material, the silhouette and the simplest metallic band cinching in her waist, that wig! — this look is virtually flawless. Every single aspect of it comes together to form a cohesive moment. The only flaw? It’s rainbow adjacent at best. Still, this look is the only explicitly rainbow look to ever win a challenge in Drag Race herstory.

5

Ra'Jah O'Hara (11x1)

Category Is: Legendary Looks

Original Placement: Safe

To kick off Season 11, Ra’Jah O’Hara was given a box of materials inspired by Kenendy Davenport and told to make it werk. She may have been safe in that episode, but Ra’Jah ranks high on this list. If you were somehow unaware of how hard it is to pull off a rainbow look, revisit some of the previous entries on this list and then look at Ra’Jah’s. She wisely focused on two colors and used the rest of the rainbow as accents, giving herself a sash, dramatic shoulders, and some badass gloves. This is some gay superhero stuff right here.

4

Nina West, Shuga Cain (11x11)

Category Is: Drag Family Values

Original Placement: Eliminated

We love a bedazzled bike short! For Season 11’s makeover challenge, Nina West gave us a message of queer unity and power with her already eliminated sister Shuga Cain. It didn’t go well for Nina; she landed in the bottom two and then endured the infamous “meh” lip sync against Silky Nutmeg Ganache. But to reevaluate the looks, especially knowing how cursed rainbows are on Drag Race, Nina killed it! The color blocking, the neckline, the pounds and pounds of stones — this is fun and funky Pride and we love it.

3

Kennedy Davenport (7x12)

Category Is: Best Drag

Original Placement: Eliminated

This is it. Kennedy heard “best drag” and she said, “Let me do that and clear the highest level of difficulty on that main stage.” When you think of a Pride gown or rainbow eleganza, this is what you picture. This is what so many queens on this list ordered; instead, they had to wear what arrived. Kennedy’s #3 on this list, but we’re firmly in matter-of-opinion territory here. If you want a timeless classic, here it is.

2

Gottmik (13x2)

Category Is: Daytime Look

Original Placement: Safe

This one comes with a caveat, as this look was worn during the episode’s Mini Challenge. But since the Mini Challenge lewks were taken into consideration during the episode’s judging, it feels like this excellence is fair game to include on the list. And come on — wouldn’t you make all the exceptions for this excellence? Gottmik took the most Nick Jr. approach to the category possible, draping herself in a cartoonish sky, and still made it undeniably Gottmik. It’s all in the details: the latex, the avant garde sun-shaped clutch, the ’40s pinup girl styling, the supervillain shoulder pads, even the barely-noticeable grommets on the straps holding the shoulder pads on give the look a distinctly adult flair. It’s just fashion, darling.

1

Sasha Velour (9x11)

Category Is: Rainbow-She-Betta-Do

Original Placement: Safe

Odds are two looks pop to mind when you think “Drag Race rainbow look”: Shea Couleé’s and Sasha Velour’s. And since Shea’s was dinged for not being rainbow-y enough, we’re left with this undisputed iconic moment from Season 9’s crowned queen. This look takes it all into account: it’s rainbow but it’s subtle, it’s Pride and it’s chic, it’s Judy Garland (clock the ruby red slippers) yet it’s unmistakably Sasha Velour. The look even had a gag of a reveal when Sasha took off her retro-style hat to reveal the gayest li’l house atop her bald head. But photos don’t convey just how elegantly, proudly, and dramatically Sasha works this look. Sasha executes incredibly simple motions, a twist of her lips or a flick of her wrist, like she’s a gymnast landing feet-first on the mat after a vault. Sasha could wear any look on this list and make it look like performance art.

Comments / 50

PO1/ss
3d ago

The rainbow is a promise by God to the world. It wasn't meant to be used by these perverts to glorify their perversion. It should be called shame month. Turn from your prideful ways and turn to God before it's too late.

Reply(3)
23
markla
3d ago

Sodom America is here and disease’s will take over Sodom America. It is like a cancer that will destroy her soul. Revelations 18

Reply(1)
18
daffer dan
3d ago

These miserable pieces of humanity will just have to prance and dance right up until they meet the creator then not so much pride . . . A Christfollower cannot celebrate ungodliness.

Reply
9
Related
EW.com

All hail the eye-conic end of Raja face crack on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7

Raja's (finally) got a Legendary Legend Star, she's an eye-con, and she is the moment on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7. After fans rallied online in support of the season 3 champion's unsung excellence on display across the first four episodes of the all-winners season (resulting in a Jan-level face crack during last week's lip-sync), Raja finally won her first challenge on the AS7 stage at the end of Friday night's episode for her hilarious oddball speech as an ethereal cult leader at the fictional RuPaul's Drag U commencement ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

RuPaul wins Tony Award with A Strange Loop's Best Musical honor

RuPaul took home a top honor at the Tony Awards on Sunday night when A Strange Loop won Best Musical at the 75th annual awards show. The Drag Race superstar is one of the many starry names credited as a producer on the musical that has taken Broadway by storm since it debuted in April, along with Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Hudson (who is now an EGOT with this win), Mindy Kaling, and Billy Porter. Written by Michael R. Jackson — who won a 2020 Pulitzer for his work — the show follows the story of Usher (Jaquel Spivey), a Black queer musical theater composer who is writing a musical about a Black queer musical composer while working as an usher at The Lion King.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration’ On Netflix, A One-Night Only Affair For Pride Month

Billy Eichner Calls out Dave Chappelle in New Netflix Special: “I Don’t Have Jamie Foxx to Defend Me”. What if almost every famous gay comedian you knew and loved performed on the same show together for one night only? That’s kinda the premise behind Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, which took place last month near the end of the inaugural Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Alexis Michelle
Person
Phyllis Diller
Person
Sasha Velour
Person
Naomi Smalls
Person
Rupaul
Person
Violet Chachki
Person
Shuga Cain
Person
Nina West
Person
Kennedy Davenport
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”

Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Filmed Having 3-Way Kiss In Middle Of The Club

Bow Wow was caught on cam making out with three ladies at the club over the weekend but is now blaming it on his alter ego. The video got quite the reaction from fans, who were quick to clown Bow Wow for another one of his bizarre antics. “They kissing...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Drag Race#The Rainbow#Pride Parade#Racism
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: This Episode Made Jerry Seinfeld ‘Very Uncomfortable’

In 1989, the first episode of Seinfeld aired, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The quartet played a group of friends living in New York who led extraordinarily average lives in the Big Apple. Famously a “show about nothing,” Seinfeld was simply the story of these four people and the “excruciating minutiae” of their daily lives.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Music Video Is Basically A Mugler Campaign

Mugler’s Creative Director designs custom looks for the Houston hottie and directs the music video. Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion released her latest single, “Plan B”, and this week, the Houston hottie dropped the music video. The track and music video is most reminiscent of ‘90s hip-hop and rap from artists like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s Creative Director, designed all of the looks worn by Megan Thee Stallion and directed the music video with J​​ohn Miserendino.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Upworthy

Elliot Page says he experiences ‘euphoria’ for simply existing after coming out as trans

Elliot Page says the joy of simply existing feels euphoric to the actor, after transitioning in 2020. The actor spoke to Esquire magazine ahead of Pride Month and discussed his emotions about coming out as transgender in December 2020. “I can’t overstate the biggest joy, which is really seeing yourself," he said, adding that he is finally finding himself after all these years. "I know I look different to others, but to me, I’m just starting to look like myself." He said the experience of finding his true self was one of the greatest joys he felt. "I’m just like, there I am. And thank God. Here I am. So the greatest joy is just being able to feel present, literally, just to be present,” he said.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Saucy Santana Embraces Being Labeled “A Gay Rapper” In New Cover Story

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana is Hip-Hop’s newest phenom, thanks to his viral hit, “Material Girl.” Ahead of the release of his new single, “Booty,” the rapper graced the June cover of Teen Vogue—making him a cover star for the second time. Though homophobia is still running rampant in the rap industry, Santana explained why he’s now embracing being a “gay rapper.” He also shared his dream collaborations and goals as an artist.More from VIBE.comDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards NominationsYo Gotti To Headline Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth CelebrationA Lizzo Documentary Headed To...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
MUSIC
Vibe

Teyana Taylor Wins Season 7 Of ‘The Masked Singer’

Click here to read the full article. On the Season 7 finale of The Masked Singer, Teyana Taylor was unveiled as the Firefly and took home the crown. Throughout the season, the singer won over the affection of the judges with her renditions of classic hits including Usher’s “Bad Girl,” Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without You,” and Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody.”More from VIBE.comMichael Jackson 'Thriller' 40th Anniversary Album To Include Unreleased MusicJanet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise PartyMaxwell Performs Michael Jackson's "Lady In My Life" At 2022 Billboard Music Awards Taylor shared that she...
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Tony Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

The stars are out! The 2022 Tony Awards red carpet was a celebration of style after a rocky few years for the Broadway community. Actors, singers and more lined up outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 9, posing for photo-ops before heading into the awards show. Rather than costumes […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider.com

Decider.com

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy