Ranking the Rainbow: Every ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Pride Look, Ranked

Photos: WOW ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

It’s Pride month and there are rainbows everywhere, from tank tops to flip flops and corporate social media avatars. You can’t open your eyes without seeing Roy G. Biv or one of their fabulously colorful cousins. Well, that is unless you turn on RuPaul’s Drag Race, TV’s premiere queer franchise. The rainbow is omnipresent in queer spaces, especially in June, but it’s hard to find a rainbow on Drag Race at any time of the year.

There’s a reason for this: to put it bluntly, rainbows are cursed on Drag Race. If you rock a rainbow look, you are tempting the drag gods and you might just get the chop. That’s not because the show is anti-rainbow. It’s because it is incredibly hard to take all of the densely saturated colors of the Pride flag and make them work in one look. It can just be a lot, and that explains why there have been very few rainbow looks and even fewer rainbow categories on the parent series.

To celebrate Drag Race during Pride month (and have a little bit of fun with the show’s wonky history with the rainbow), we’ve ranked every rainbow look that’s walked a runway across all 14 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

And to clarify, a rainbow look isn’t merely a look with a bunch of color in it. To qualify for this list, a look had to have most of the colors of the rainbow and the look had to either be part of an explicit rainbow or Pride category, or have either the queen or judges call it a rainbow or Pride look during the runway and/or judging. It basically had to be either conceived of or perceived as a rainbow look, and justifiably so. Werk? Werk.

So with the rules out of the way, let’s get into all of the rainbow eleganza. And remember: this is for fun, every single one of these queens is a queen, and it takes nerves of steel to compete on this show. We love all of them, even if some of the looks are iffy — and sometimes because some of the looks are iffy!

16

Heidi N Closet (12x5)

Photo: Paramount+

Category Is: Planet of the Capes

Original Placement: Bottom 2

Heidi may have been feeling her Pride fantasy in this cape look, but the judges brought her back to reality with their critiques. You can’t fault the look from the rainbow collar up, but we all know how much Michelle hates a bodysuit and thigh-high boots. We love Heidi N Closet, but the look is giving goth glamazon butterfly.

15

Jade Jolie (5x6)

Category Is: Favorite Body Part

Original Placement: Eliminated

The naturally lovable Jade Jolie chose to highlight her arms in this category by… uh… literally highlighting everything else. This look inexplicably serves rainbow Wookiee realness thanks to those surreal tufts of colorful hair. It doesn’t cut it on the runway, but all the gay aliens on Bib Fortuna’s Pride barge would live.

14

Darienne Lake (6x11)

Category Is: Banjee Girl Bling

Original Placement: Bottom 2

You can’t fault Darienne Lake for bringing late ’90s hacker/raver glitz to the Banjee Girl Bling category, because Adore Delano was the only one who understood the assignment. And honestly, you gotta give Darienne some cred for matching the hue of that electric blue wig to her makeup and the jumpsuit’s racing stripe. The details are there even if the look is at the wrong function.

13

Jade Jolie (5x1)

Category Is: Trash Couture

Original Placement: Safe

Props to Jade Jolie for being the only queen to land two rainbow looks on this list — and the better one is one she made from trash! And it’s… it’s okay. It’s budget Bob Mackie for beginners, but at least this outfit doesn’t need a haircut. The nitpick here is that Jade looks like she’s been hired to pose on NBC’s Pride parade float.

12

Naomi Smalls (8x1)

Category Is: Design Challenges of the Past

Original Placement: Safe

To celebrate Drag Race’s 100th episode, the queens of Season 8 were tasked with tackling previous design challenges. Naomi Smalls was (pretty literally) saddled with Season 4’s bizarre Pride float challenge and… y’know, she did her best. The makeup and hair are giving Cher, the slinky dress is solid gold, and the Pride float is… there!

11

Peppermint (9x11)

Category Is: Rainbow-She-Betta-Do

Original Placement: Bottom 2

If you were to see Peppermint take to the streets in this look for your local Pride parade, you would live. She looks like a warrior and that effortless Peppermint confidence cannot be stopped. But this was Pep’s entry into the only explicitly rainbow category in Drag Race herstory — and it looks like she just wrapped a Pride flag around a pre-existing look. We know Peppermint has more pride than this!

10

Violet Chachki (7x9)

Category Is: Ugliest Dress Ever

Original Placement: Safe

Okay, before you give Violet’s rainbow look the ultimate boot, clock the category. Is this not the ugliest dress you’ve ever seen? She paired a violently saturated fleece caftan with trimmings so gaudy they’d make Phyllis Diller do a double take. This is so bad that it’s more of a Shame look than a Pride look — but that’s what makes it work.

9

Dida Ritz (4x6)

Category Is: Pride Parade Extravaganza

Original Placement: Safe

Give Dida Ritz her flowers. The category was Pride Parade Extravaganza and instead of sticking to solely her assigned color, Dida embraced Pride’s rainbow ethos and added a top that worked in colors and patterns across the spectrum. What the outfit and mini-float lack in aesthetics they make up for in Dida Ritz’s charm.

8

Alexis Michelle (9x11)

Category Is: Rainbow-She-Betta-Do

Original Placement: Eliminated

Alexis Michelle fulfilled the request. The judges ordered a rainbow look and Alexis delivered. This is, from beehive to heel, exactly what the category — and this list — called for. It’s not exactly flattering, it’s definitely not original, and it’s about as far from chic as you can get — but it is the platonic ideal of not just a rainbow look, but of a Pride rainbow look. Werk, Alexis.

7

Trinity the Tuck (9x11)

Category Is: Rainbow-She-Betta-Do

Original Placement: Safe

Trinity’s entry for Season 9’s rainbow category took a surprisingly edgy approach, with a bunch of multi-colored straps affixed to the kind of skimpy leather/latex getup that you’d see in early ’90s WildC.A.T.s comics. If you’re going to do a black bodysuit with rainbow accents (see: Heidi N Closet), it helps to give it a sharp silhouette and a risqué flair.

6

Shea Couleé (9x11)

Category Is: Rainbow-She-Betta-Do

Original Placement: Winner

You expect perfection every single time Shea Couleé steps on the runway — and perfection is what Shea Couleé does best. The way the paint splatters travel from her body to the garment, the way the color palette vibes with the gown’s material, the silhouette and the simplest metallic band cinching in her waist, that wig! — this look is virtually flawless. Every single aspect of it comes together to form a cohesive moment. The only flaw? It’s rainbow adjacent at best. Still, this look is the only explicitly rainbow look to ever win a challenge in Drag Race herstory.

5

Ra'Jah O'Hara (11x1)

Category Is: Legendary Looks

Original Placement: Safe

To kick off Season 11, Ra’Jah O’Hara was given a box of materials inspired by Kenendy Davenport and told to make it werk. She may have been safe in that episode, but Ra’Jah ranks high on this list. If you were somehow unaware of how hard it is to pull off a rainbow look, revisit some of the previous entries on this list and then look at Ra’Jah’s. She wisely focused on two colors and used the rest of the rainbow as accents, giving herself a sash, dramatic shoulders, and some badass gloves. This is some gay superhero stuff right here.

4

Nina West, Shuga Cain (11x11)

Category Is: Drag Family Values

Original Placement: Eliminated

We love a bedazzled bike short! For Season 11’s makeover challenge, Nina West gave us a message of queer unity and power with her already eliminated sister Shuga Cain. It didn’t go well for Nina; she landed in the bottom two and then endured the infamous “meh” lip sync against Silky Nutmeg Ganache. But to reevaluate the looks, especially knowing how cursed rainbows are on Drag Race, Nina killed it! The color blocking, the neckline, the pounds and pounds of stones — this is fun and funky Pride and we love it.

3

Kennedy Davenport (7x12)

Category Is: Best Drag

Original Placement: Eliminated

This is it. Kennedy heard “best drag” and she said, “Let me do that and clear the highest level of difficulty on that main stage.” When you think of a Pride gown or rainbow eleganza, this is what you picture. This is what so many queens on this list ordered; instead, they had to wear what arrived. Kennedy’s #3 on this list, but we’re firmly in matter-of-opinion territory here. If you want a timeless classic, here it is.

2

Gottmik (13x2)

Category Is: Daytime Look

Original Placement: Safe

This one comes with a caveat, as this look was worn during the episode’s Mini Challenge. But since the Mini Challenge lewks were taken into consideration during the episode’s judging, it feels like this excellence is fair game to include on the list. And come on — wouldn’t you make all the exceptions for this excellence? Gottmik took the most Nick Jr. approach to the category possible, draping herself in a cartoonish sky, and still made it undeniably Gottmik. It’s all in the details: the latex, the avant garde sun-shaped clutch, the ’40s pinup girl styling, the supervillain shoulder pads, even the barely-noticeable grommets on the straps holding the shoulder pads on give the look a distinctly adult flair. It’s just fashion, darling.

1

Sasha Velour (9x11)

Category Is: Rainbow-She-Betta-Do

Original Placement: Safe

Odds are two looks pop to mind when you think “Drag Race rainbow look”: Shea Couleé’s and Sasha Velour’s. And since Shea’s was dinged for not being rainbow-y enough, we’re left with this undisputed iconic moment from Season 9’s crowned queen. This look takes it all into account: it’s rainbow but it’s subtle, it’s Pride and it’s chic, it’s Judy Garland (clock the ruby red slippers) yet it’s unmistakably Sasha Velour. The look even had a gag of a reveal when Sasha took off her retro-style hat to reveal the gayest li’l house atop her bald head. But photos don’t convey just how elegantly, proudly, and dramatically Sasha works this look. Sasha executes incredibly simple motions, a twist of her lips or a flick of her wrist, like she’s a gymnast landing feet-first on the mat after a vault. Sasha could wear any look on this list and make it look like performance art.