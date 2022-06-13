ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Marcus Smart tells classic story about his unmatched motor

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49N3Gp_0g9KmJ4U00

BOSTON -- If there's one thing that's never been in question with Marcus Smart, it's been his energy. Whether it's guarding points guards and centers with the same dogged intensity, whether it's diving for loose balls, whether it's drawing charges, or whether it's anything else, rare is the game when Smart's presence is not noted by all.

In that regard, Smart was asked on Sunday about where, when and how he discovered that he possessed an inner motor unlike any other. His answer was classic.

"Well, for me was when I was a little kid, I had a lot of energy -- just constantly going, couldn't sit still. And my mom was just like, she put me in every sport," Smart said in San Francisco. "I played football, I played basketball, I played soccer, I played baseball, a little bit of everything just to try to wear me down for that. And then when she realized it's not working and I'm just still going like the Energizer Bunny, she was just like, 'Listen, there's nothing I can do.'"

Smart learned that reality along with his mother, and he learned to channel that energy into becoming the player that he's been for his whole career.

"And from then on for me it's something I adopted and really took on head-on for me," Smart said. "It's what I pride myself on, just being able to keep going."

Smart, who this year became the first guard to win Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in 1996, was also asked about the ins and outs of his defensive mentality.

"The mentality is you've gotta keep going. Can't never give up, you know what I'm saying? You can't take breaks," Smart said. "You've gotta push yourself to the limit. You're playing against some of the greatest players and you have to have a high motor. You have to keep it going. And for me, I'm just telling myself constantly, no matter how hurt you are, no matter how tired you are, you gotta keep going. And that's the mentality you have to have to be a really good defender, let alone a great one."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

Steph Curry wears epic shirt in defense of his wife after Boston bar trolled her cooking

Steph Curry is known for sinking three-pointers, but it’s the way he dunked on Boston fans that has people talking. The Golden State Warriors star defended his wife when he wore a T-shirt reading “Ayesha Curry CAN cook” at his postgame press conference Monday after his team topped the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James sends warning to rest of NBA about Anthony Davis amid criticism

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their worst seasons in years, finishing 16 games below .500 and missing out on the postseason and Play-In Tournament. While LeBron James showed out in a big way, his running mate, Anthony Davis, once again struggled to stay healthy. That has resulted in tons of criticism, […] The post Lakers star LeBron James sends warning to rest of NBA about Anthony Davis amid criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Player
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Marcus Smart
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-Lakers champion lands workout with team

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping it all in the family as they look ahead to next season. Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reported on Tuesday that former University of Colorado forward Jabari Walker is among the draft prospects working out with the Lakers this week. Jabari is the son of retired ex-NBA forward Samaki Walker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had a bad Game 5 on Monday night, but veteran commentator Stephen A. Smith is not convinced it is because of the Boston Celtics’ defense. Curry went 0-of-9 from 3-point line in the contest, finishing with just 16 points along with four rebounds and eight assists. It ended the […] The post Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins replicates dad’s epic performance vs. Celtics from 36 years ago

The Golden State Warriors took care of business at home in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals. However, it wasn’t a typical Warriors performance. Stephen Curry failed to make a single three-pointer in the game and Golden State’s explosive offense produced just 104 points. Nonetheless, the Warriors were led by Andrew Wiggins who scored […] The post Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins replicates dad’s epic performance vs. Celtics from 36 years ago appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Mariah Simone Winston, the Girlfriend of Warriors Star, Kevon Looney

Kevon Looney had a dicey beginning to his NBA career but is now one of the unsung heroes of the Golden State Warriors. And throughout the highs and lows of his professional athletic career, he had Mariah Simone Winston by his side. Kevon Looney’s girlfriend is not unfamiliar to his social media followers. This couple’s fans catch glimpses of their relationship in their social media feeds. However, that’s nearly not enough for their fans. They want to know more about Kevon Looney’s other half. So we reveal her background in this Mariah Simone Winston wiki.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Is Confident The Warriors Will Beat The Celtics In Boston: "We're Going To Get This In Boston. We're Gonna Finish This In Boston..."

How things can change in a matter of days. Go back to the fourth quarter of Game 4 of these NBA Finals, and you'd see the Golden State Warriors being on the brink of going down 3-1. The Boston Celtics had completed a stunning turnaround in the fourth quarter of Game 3, and they were threatening to do it again in Game 4 after taking a 5-point lead with under 8 minutes remaining.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Mavs, Rockets Trade

The NBA offseason hasn't even officially begun, but the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets have reportedly agreed to a significant trade. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Houston is sending Christian Wood to Dallas for Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and the No. 26 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Hawks & Pistons Among Teams That Would Consider Trading Second-Round Picks In 2022 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers have just over a week to acquire a pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, which takes place at Barclays Center in New York City on June 23. L.A. hosted another group of young prospects for pre-draft workouts on Tuesday, headlined by Colorado’s Jabari Walker. Although, the Lakers still don’t own a single 2022 draft pick, vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka has confirmed the Purple and Gold want to buy their way into the second round, emphasizing new head coach Darvin Ham’s “passion for developing players.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Kerr shares what Popovich texted him, Udoka before NBA Finals

There are no favorites for San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich in this year's NBA Finals. Popovich has ties to both Finals teams, as Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played for him for several seasons in San Antonio, and Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was on his staff from 2012-19. Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy also previously served as a video coordinator and assistant for the Spurs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy