ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamersville, OH

Richard Denis Gibson, 81

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pile8_0g9KkriG00

Richard Denis Gibson, 81, of Hamersville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and was a retired superintendent for the former Trinity Industries in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mr. Gibson was born June 25, 1940 in Ludlow, Kentucky the son of the late A.C. and Edna (Houston) Gibson.

Mr. Gibson is survived by his loving wife of thirty-seven years – Kathleen (Mason) Gibson; three daughters – Angela Tolle of Hamersville, Ohio, Patricia Boothby (Joel) of Enon, Ohio and Cathy Quick (Chad) of Batavia, Ohio; two step-children – Michelle Perez (Anthony) Fayetteville, North Carolina and James Neel of Hamersville, Ohio; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers – Jerry Gibson (Delores) and Terry Gibson (Rena) of Covington, Kentucky.

Following cremation, a graveside memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers. State Wildlife Officer John Coffman, assigned to Fayette County, was patrolling Deer Creek Wildlife Area when he received a tip that two individuals were cast netting for non-forage fish out of Deer Creek. Officer Coffman was able to contact the individuals, who were found to have netted all the fish in their possession. Neither individual had a valid Ohio fishing license, and both had taken white bass with their cast nets. They were issued the appropriate summonses for their violations.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Enon, OH
City
Covington, OH
City
Hamersville, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Houston, OH
City
Mason, OH
City
Batavia, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Steakhouse in Ohio

Flank, skirt, ribeye, strip, or filet mignon; you name it, this popular steakhouse serves it. A steakhouse can be the answer to a fun night out with friends, a date night, or a family dinner, however; there is no reason needed to enjoy a hearty steak. There are many steakhouses sprinkled throughout the state, but only one can be the best.
CINCINNATI, OH
Record-Herald

I-71 pursuit results in arrest

A man is incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail following a vehicle pursuit that began in Fayette County and ended near the SR 73 exit of southbound I-71 Tuesday afternoon. Commander Chuck O’Bryon of the Wilmington Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol told the News Journal the pursuit started at 1:03 p.m. in Fayette County after the OSHP received a report of a suicidal subject.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gibson
WLWT 5

WATCH: Duke Energy provides power restoration update

CINCINNATI — Sally Thelen with Duke Energy joined WLWT News 5 TODAY Tuesday morning to provide an update on the company's power restoration efforts following Monday night's storms. As of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Duke reported over 24,000 customers were still without power. "I can tell you most of the...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity Industries
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Campbell man wounded in Liberty Township

Police are investigating a shooting in Liberty Township. Officers were called to the 3300 block of Applegate Road shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. The victim, a 29-year-old Campbell man, told officers he was shot in the leg while leaving the Monticello Apartments. Police say they recovered a handgun at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: What happened to the old Cincinnati library?

Our OKI Wanna Know series gives you a chance to ask those questions lots of people wonder about, but don't know where to find answers. This week, a dramatic photo of historical Cincinnati is an open book. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. David Sherman of the West End wants to know...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Toddler dead after shooting in Dayton identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child that was hospitalized after a shooting on Wednesday, June 8 in Dayton has died. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 2-year-old Amorie Bell. The boy died at Dayton Children’s Medical Center on Saturday, June 11. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident was reported at the […]
DAYTON, OH
Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

381
Followers
594
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Ripley Bee

 https://www.ripleybee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy