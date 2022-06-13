ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard says in interview she doesn’t blame jury in Depp case

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.

She told Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s “Today” in a clip aired Monday that she understood how the jury reached its conclusion and said Depp is a “beloved character and people feel they know him.”

She called her ex-husband a “fantastic actor” and decried social media, calling her treatment online unfair. “Today” plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 Washington Post piece in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

A jury sided with Depp in his libel lawsuit against Heard, awarding the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor more than $10 million and vindicating his allegations that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their 15-month marriage.

But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

Police release names of couple after murder-suicide in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department responded to a murder-suicide on Oak Drive in Aurora on Tuesday morning. Police Chief Wes Coatney said a 911 call was placed by a neighbor who said a man inside the home had told him to call 911. Officers arrived about two minutes later to find an elderly […]
Third escaped inmate from Barry County has been arrested

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Lance Stephens, the last of three inmates on the run who escaped from the Barry County Jail was captured near San Antonio, Texas Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Barry County Sheriff's Office. The Barry County Sheriff said Stephens, along with Matthew Crawford and Christopher Blevins, escaped in early […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
Who gets to drive the Springfield Police Department corvette?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some have said it's not real, while others have claimed it's illegal but in fact, the corvette that has been seen around town is actually an official Springfield Police Department vehicle. After a drug seizure back in the early 90s, the 1977 Corvette was donated to Ozarks Technical Community College and then […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Six from Greene County guilty in moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Six residents of Springfield and Rogersville plead guilty to playing a role in a multi-million-dollar catalytic converter theft scheme across state lines, the United States Department of Justice said on Thursday. Six of seven defendants indicted in the transportation of thousands of stolen catalytic converters have now pleaded guilty, the latest being Evan […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Man who hit Greene County deputy with car sentenced

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – A man charged with assaulting a Greene County deputy after a high-speed chase has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Seth Hay is sentenced to 25 years in prison for 1st-degree Assault on a special victim and 5 years in prison for Assault. According to the PC statement, on Friday, […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Nixa business owners growing frustrated with nearby road construction

NIXA, Mo.– Downtown Nixa business owners are starting to grow frustrated with nearby road construction on Route 14, where a MoDOT road widening project is underway. They said the new congestion is causing fewer customers to come through the door. Owner of Canton Buffet, Kenny Nguyen, said this is all coming at a bad time. […]
NIXA, MO
City Utilities offers free rides on June 16 in Dump the Pump Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Frustrated by rising gas prices? City Utilities is drawing attention to an alternative. City Utilities of Springfield will be hosting Dump the Pump Day on June 16, offering free rides on public transit throughout the day. "All rides tomorrow are FREE as we give you the opportunity to see what public transit is […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
