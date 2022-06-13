Take care of your houseplants with some help from Sundown Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon John from Silly Safaris joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio along with a couple of furry friends! Abraham Stinkin’ the skunk and Wanda the baby possum are advocates for their species and travel with Silly Safaris to educate others about animals. To book Silly...
INDIANAPOLIS — As gas and food prices increase, it’s getting hard to do a date night within budget. FORUM Credit Union CEO Andy Mattingly has some ways to not let inflation dampen your fun. What are keys to frugal living that might help all of us have the...
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Ice cream trucks across central Indiana are doing their part to keep Hoosiers cool this week. That includes Aw'sum Snoballs of Greenwood. Operations Manager Melonie Collings said the summer season keeps her team extremely busy. "The summer starts getting planned back in January," Collings said. "I...
INDIANAPOLIS — For millions of people all across the planet, chocolate makes everything better. July 7 is World Chocolate Day, and Yelp is getting ready for the sweet occasion by highlighting the best chocolate shop in each state. In Indiana, the chocolate champion is SoChatti in Indianapolis. The business, located in the Circle City Industrial […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Daniela Pretorius knows the value of a dollar. That's why she's not spending all of them on a wedding dress. "The dresses I was looking at were like around $2,000," Pretorius said. "That's a lot of money for one dress I'm just going to wear one time."
INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe it’s an old TV or a computer that no longer works. Maybe it’s an old tablet or a phone that’s seen better days. No matter the case, you can get rid of some unwanted or obsolete electronic devices during an upcoming event. The Indianapolis Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and Technology Recyclers […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Nathan Wilson, the Creative Director of the non-profit Nine13Sports has partnered with Indy Parks to give bicycle access to kids who may not have it and to foster a love for biking in the local community. Nine13Sports joined Jillian and Ryan to talk about their program offerings...
INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Jordan, owner 20 Indy-area Donatos, challenged Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Alhwardt to a blind taste test. Can they name these pizza toppings without seeing them?. Jordan, CEO of the Jordan Hospitality Group, also shared a Father’s Day deal that’s going on all weekend....
INDIANAPOLIS — Kelley Niiyama, the owner of Nine Lives Cat Cafe, stopped by with a couple of adoptable cats from the Misty Eyes Animal Center. David Malloy, a Nine Lives Cat Cafe volunteer and cat wrangler, tells us what he enjoy most about volunteering at the cafe. The starts...
Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
INDIANAPOLIS — Do you like parties? (check) What about puppies? (obviously — check, check) In that case, you’re cordially invited to the Paddock Puppy Party every third Wednesday of the month this summer downtown at Hotel Indy. Indy Humane will bring adoptable dogs, and you can also...
Gardening has always been a big part of Megan Rathz’s life. The Fishers resident grew up with a mother who is a Master Gardener and always remembers planting flowers her. So, when her stepfather, Al Hopkins, told Rathz she should register her yard – which she planted with assorted flowers and perennials – with the National Wildlife Federation to have it certified as a wildlife habitat, she took his advice.
TIPTON, Ind. — We might not be painting pros, but it helps to look the part, right?. Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt took the assignment one step further than necessary, as we tend to do, by transforming themselves into superhero versions of painters. We dropped by...
Finding somewhere to cool down on a hot day is easy this summer. From beaches to pools, the Indianapolis area has something for every age and every mood. Opening May 29 the park offers waterslides, a lazy river, the FlowRider (surf simulator), and more. Season passes are available as well as single day tickets priced at $12 for adults, $9 for kids and seniors. www.carmelclayparks.com/the-waterpark.
INDIANAPOLIS — Father’s Day is the official kickoff of the Sunday barbecue series at Fishers Test Kitchen. The series is a collaboration between Inspo Owner and “MasterChef: Legends” winner Kelsey Murphy and Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas Owner Levi Kinney. Guests can build their...
INDIANAPOLIS — Torrey Lang and his family say it's too hot to be without air conditioning. He and his family have lived in the Residences on 56th Street Apartments for almost a year. During that time, Lang said their heat and air conditioning have not worked. "From heat to...
INDIANAPOLIS — Residents at several properties across Indianapolis reported broken air conditioning units amid this week’s historic heat wave. We went to work to figure out how property owners planned to resolve these issues. At 9 on Canal in Downtown Indy, Christopher Aguilar has not had a working air conditioner in his apartment since Memorial […]
Two Indiana restaurants have been recognized as being among the best of the best, in a new list by DoorDash. The food delivery service announced its first ever awards list honoring the 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022. The qualifying businesses are not only...
Comments / 0