ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Take care of your houseplants with some help from Sundown Gardens

Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Do you need some secrets to ensure your houseplants are thriving? Sundown Gardens is here to help....

fox59.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Meet Wanda and Abraham from Silly Safaris!

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon John from Silly Safaris joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio along with a couple of furry friends! Abraham Stinkin’ the skunk and Wanda the baby possum are advocates for their species and travel with Silly Safaris to educate others about animals. To book Silly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Ways to reduce the cost of date night

INDIANAPOLIS — As gas and food prices increase, it’s getting hard to do a date night within budget. FORUM Credit Union CEO Andy Mattingly has some ways to not let inflation dampen your fun. What are keys to frugal living that might help all of us have the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

New Orleans-style treat keeps Hoosiers cool

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Ice cream trucks across central Indiana are doing their part to keep Hoosiers cool this week. That includes Aw'sum Snoballs of Greenwood. Operations Manager Melonie Collings said the summer season keeps her team extremely busy. "The summer starts getting planned back in January," Collings said. "I...
GREENWOOD, IN
WANE 15

Where to find the best chocolate shop in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For millions of people all across the planet, chocolate makes everything better. July 7 is World Chocolate Day, and Yelp is getting ready for the sweet occasion by highlighting the best chocolate shop in each state. In Indiana, the chocolate champion is SoChatti in Indianapolis. The business, located in the Circle City Industrial […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
FOX59

Get rid of old electronics during June 25 Indy event

INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe it’s an old TV or a computer that no longer works. Maybe it’s an old tablet or a phone that’s seen better days. No matter the case, you can get rid of some unwanted or obsolete electronic devices during an upcoming event. The Indianapolis Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and Technology Recyclers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Learn how to change a bike tire with Nin13Sports!

INDIANAPOLIS — Nathan Wilson, the Creative Director of the non-profit Nine13Sports has partnered with Indy Parks to give bicycle access to kids who may not have it and to foster a love for biking in the local community. Nine13Sports joined Jillian and Ryan to talk about their program offerings...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Houseplants#Sundown Gardens
Fox 59

Nine Lives Cat Cafe helping hundreds of cats get adopted

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelley Niiyama, the owner of Nine Lives Cat Cafe, stopped by with a couple of adoptable cats from the Misty Eyes Animal Center. David Malloy, a Nine Lives Cat Cafe volunteer and cat wrangler, tells us what he enjoy most about volunteering at the cafe. The starts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Relief is underway, humidity lowers behind first of two fronts

Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
Fox 59

Hotel Indy hosts adoption, fundraising parties for Indy Humane

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you like parties? (check) What about puppies? (obviously — check, check) In that case, you’re cordially invited to the Paddock Puppy Party every third Wednesday of the month this summer downtown at Hotel Indy. Indy Humane will bring adoptable dogs, and you can also...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Current Publishing

Fishers resident’s yard is a certified wildlife habitat

Gardening has always been a big part of Megan Rathz’s life. The Fishers resident grew up with a mother who is a Master Gardener and always remembers planting flowers her. So, when her stepfather, Al Hopkins, told Rathz she should register her yard – which she planted with assorted flowers and perennials – with the National Wildlife Federation to have it certified as a wildlife habitat, she took his advice.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Jillian and Ryan as Heritage Custom Painting superheroes?

TIPTON, Ind. — We might not be painting pros, but it helps to look the part, right?. Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt took the assignment one step further than necessary, as we tend to do, by transforming themselves into superhero versions of painters. We dropped by...
TIPTON, IN
indyschild.com

9 Places to Splash the Summer Away near Indianapolis

Finding somewhere to cool down on a hot day is easy this summer. From beaches to pools, the Indianapolis area has something for every age and every mood. Opening May 29 the park offers waterslides, a lazy river, the FlowRider (surf simulator), and more. Season passes are available as well as single day tickets priced at $12 for adults, $9 for kids and seniors. www.carmelclayparks.com/the-waterpark.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sunday barbecue series launching at Fishers Test Kitchen

INDIANAPOLIS — Father’s Day is the official kickoff of the Sunday barbecue series at Fishers Test Kitchen. The series is a collaboration between Inspo Owner and “MasterChef: Legends” winner Kelsey Murphy and Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas Owner Levi Kinney. Guests can build their...
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Indy tenants report broken air conditioners during heat wave

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents at several properties across Indianapolis reported broken air conditioning units amid this week’s historic heat wave. We went to work to figure out how property owners planned to resolve these issues. At 9 on Canal in Downtown Indy, Christopher Aguilar has not had a working air conditioner in his apartment since Memorial […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 Indiana restaurants make DoorDash’s Most Loved list

Two Indiana restaurants have been recognized as being among the best of the best, in a new list by DoorDash. The food delivery service announced its first ever awards list honoring the 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022. The qualifying businesses are not only...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy