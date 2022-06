Locally owned business The Vacuum Center has been around since 1970 and offers vacuums, services, and supplies. The business moved from Cayce to West Columbia at the end of December. Although the business has changed locations and is now located at 1306 Charleston Hwy, owner Mike Wilson makes it clear that the company still aims to serve the local community. Wilson started working for The Vacuum center in 1991 before becoming the owner.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO