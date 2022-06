Former NFL player Greg Hardy has signed a multifight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after leaving UFC, according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN. "I'm back and ready to knock everyone out in the baddest promotion there is," Hardy said. "Everyone knows I can knock people out, and that's what I'm planning on doing. I can't wait to take the gloves off and rumble for BKFC."

