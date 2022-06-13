ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Second Jan 6. Committee Hearing Time, Schedule and How to Watch Live

By Isabel Martins
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Fox News host Chris Stirewalt is among the names expected to provide...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 46

TruthorConsequences
3d ago

Election fraud insanety. If I was a Republican I wouldn't want to comment on here after this mornings hearings either.😏

Reply(6)
17
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
Axios

Trump's former acting chief of staff calls Jan. 6 video "stunning"

Mick Mulvaney, who served as former President Trump's White House chief of staff for more than a year, called video of the Capitol attack presented at a Jan. 6 hearing "stunning." Driving the news: The footage laid out a play-by-play of Jan. 6, starting at 10am when Proud Boys marched...
AOL Corp

Trump rails against Barr and Jan. 6 committee’s primetime hearing

Hours after the Jan. 6 committee said it had uncovered evidence that former President Donald Trump was at the center of the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, Trump lashed out at the panel’s primetime presentation. In posts Friday on his fledgling social media platform Truth Social, Trump downplayed...
POTUS
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney is 28 POINTS behind her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman: 70% of Republican Rep's party's voters in Wyoming view her unfavorably as she faces an uphill battle to keep her seat

Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican...
WYOMING STATE
