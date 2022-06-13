Jan 6 committee sees video of Trump setting up fraud claims in advance of 2020 election

The January 6 Committee played a video of former US president Donald Trump 's "sustained effort" to set up claims of election fraud in 2020.

Democratic committee member and California representative Zoe Lofgren said in the committee's second hearing on Monday (13 June) that Trump "laid the groundwork" for claims that the 2020 US Presidential Election was "rigged" well in advance.

In the video, Trump repeatedly peddling false theories that mail votes were dumped or sold, and that the only way he would lose an election would be by "fraud".

