ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jan 6 committee sees video of Trump setting up fraud claims in advance of 2020 election

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONJFI_0g9Kha3m00

The January 6 Committee played a video of former US president Donald Trump 's "sustained effort" to set up claims of election fraud in 2020.

Democratic committee member and California representative Zoe Lofgren said in the committee's second hearing on Monday (13 June) that Trump "laid the groundwork" for claims that the 2020 US Presidential Election was "rigged" well in advance.

In the video, Trump repeatedly peddling false theories that mail votes were dumped or sold, and that the only way he would lose an election would be by "fraud".

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Rudy Giuliani insists he only drank diet Pepsi on election night after claims that he was drunk

Rudy Giuliani has once again pushed back on claims that he was drunk on election night 2020, claiming that he had refused all alcohol and chose instead his favourite soda – diet Pepsi.“I am disgusted and outraged at the out right lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien. I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President) I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi,” Mr Giuliani said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.The former New York City mayor lashed out at Liz Cheney after she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

OLD ‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says wife of Supreme Court justice is part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

McConnell, Manchin, Biden and Graham like it. So why is DC’s new gun deal a bitter pill to swallow?

On Tuesday, Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey gave his Republican colleague Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina a fist bump. The two had plenty of reason to celebrate as they were part of a bipartisan team of 20 Senators who announced a deal on Sunday to address gun violence.As of right now, no legislative text exists. “We’re working on it right now, I don’t know” Mr Graham told The Independent. “Going to meet with folks tomorrow and we’ll see.” But the framework currently includes a grant program to encourage states to adopt extreme risk protection orders, also...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Ginni Thomas’ involvement in January 6th shows we have a big problem with the Supreme Court

New emails provide even more damning evidence that Ginni Thomas may have been involved in efforts to illegally overthrow the 2020 election victory of Joe Biden. Thomas is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — and together, the Thomases seem determined to demonstrate just how vulnerable our democracy is.In March, the Washington Post reported that Ginni Thomas sent White House chief of staff Mark Meadows a series of urgent text messages in late 2020, demanding that he contest the legal election results. She told him that Trump should not concede.Then in May, the Washington Post also reported that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#The January 6 Committee#Democratic
The Independent

Voices: In 2020, Biden said he wouldn’t compromise his values for Saudi oil. Now he’s changed his tune

Inflection moments are one-of-a-kind chances to change the course of history. The United States is currently in one of those moments, but the Biden administration has chosen political expediency over environmental heroism.With gas prices surging past $5 a gallon, and the Democratic Party watching its slim majorities in the House and Senate fade to life support as this November’s midterms approach, Biden chose to whiff on climate change. Instead of taking an admittedly Quixotic stand on oil conservation and urging Americans to adjust their wasteful habits, Biden opted to “reset” relations and crawl over to Saudi Arabia on bended knee...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Wisconsin election investigator fined $2K daily for contempt

A judge on Wednesday ordered the investigator hired by Republicans to look into the 2020 election in Wisconsin be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with court orders related to open records requests.In a scathing ruling against investigator Michael Gableman, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington also forwarded the order to the office that hands down disciplinary actions against attorneys and judges in Wisconsin. Gableman could face additional sanctions that include suspension or revocation of his license to practice law.The written order comes after Remington last week found a defiant Gableman to be in contempt after he refused...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian spy tried to infiltrate the Hague, claims Dutch intelligence

A Russian spy used a fake identity to apply for an internship at the Hague, the Dutch intelligence service said.Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov pretended to be a Brazilian national called Viktor Muller Ferreira to try to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC) in April, according to the Netherlands.Dutch intelligence agency chief Erik Akerboom said: “This was a long-term, multi-year GRU [Russia’s military intelligence service] operation that cost a lot of time, energy and money.”The ICC had accepted the man for the internship, he also said. The Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) said in a statement that the man...
POLITICS
The Independent

Deadline looms as election crisis in New Mexico intensifies

A standoff between a Republican-dominated county commission and New Mexico's Democratic secretary of state over the commission's conspiracy-fueled refusal to certify election results comes to a head Friday, the state's certification deadline.The showdown is providing a stark example of the chaos that election experts have warned about as those who promote the lie that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of reelection seek to populate election offices across the country and the usually low-profile boards that certify the results.The governing commission in Otero County refused to certify the local results of the state’s June 7 primary because of...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

EXPLAINER: The scandal engulfing South Africa's president

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa could face criminal charges and is already facing calls to step down over claims that he tried to cover up the theft of millions of dollars in U.S. currency that was hidden inside furniture at his game farm.The astonishing allegations made by the former head of South Africa's intelligence agency also include that the suspects in the robbery two years ago were tracked down and kidnapped by Ramaphosa's presidential protection unit, interrogated on his property, and bribed to keep quiet about the existence of the cash, and nothing was reported to the police.The accusations...
AFRICA
The Independent

South Korea forced to retract unfounded claim that fisherman killed by North was trying to defect

South Korea’s coast guard announced on Thursday that there is no evidence to suggest that a fisheries official who had been killed by North Korean troops in 2020 intended to defect.“Field investigations were conducted without ruling out various possibilities, including the deceased official’s defection to North Korea, but no evidence was found to confirm his intention to defect,” said Park Sang-chun, head of the Incheon Coast Guard, in a news conference, reported Yonhap news agency.The fisheries department official, Lee Dae-jun, had gone missing at sea in September 2020 while working as a fishing inspector.North Korean soldiers shot him, poured...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy