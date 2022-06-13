ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Philip Baker Hall death: Magnolia and Modern Family actor dies, aged 90

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNLJR_0g9KhTpZ00

Hollywood star Philip Baker Hall has died, aged 90.

The news was announced by his friend and neighbour Sam Farmer on Monday (13 June).

In a tweet, Los Angeles Times sports writer Farmer wrote: “My neighbour, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it.”

A cause of death was not given, though, the actor suffered from emphysema, partly as a result of contracting pneumonia as a child, and could only film for a few minutes at a time towards the end of his career.

Hall had a prolific career as a character actor in Hollywood, boasting 185 film and TV credits, according to IMDb. He is known for his work with Paul Thomas Anderson in Boogie Nights (1997) and Magnolia (1999), and for a turn in Seinfeld as scene-stealing library cop Lieutenant Bookman.

Tributes instantly poured in for the actor following the news of his death. Better Call Saul star Michael McKean tweeted: “Never not good. RIP, Philip Baker Hall.”

“I hope he’s in heaven having a sandwich, drinking a glass of milk, doing some f***in’ thing,” comedian and actor Patton Oswalt wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYtfG_0g9KhTpZ00

Writer/filmmaker Jesse Hawken wrote: “RIP to the great Philip Baker Hall, another ‘Always Good In Everything’ character actor.”

“He has a basset-hound look, a gravitas and weight,” actor John C Reilly, who starred with Hall in Anderson’s Hard Eight in 1996, told The Washington Post in 2017.

“Philip has made me laugh harder than any actor I’ve worked with,” Seinfeld co-creator Larry David, who hired Hall repeatedly, told the publication.

Hall is survived by his wife, Holly Wolfle, and their two daughters, Adella and Ann.

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fox News

‘Sound of Music’ stars, who played von Trapp children, reunite to honor Julie Andrews at AFI’s tribute

The hills were alive with the sound of music from the von Trapp children again. On Thursday, Julie Andrews received the AFI Life Achievement Award at a Gala Tribute in Los Angeles. To mark the special occasion, the former child stars who played the von Trapp children in the 1965 musical "The Sound of Music" came together to celebrate the star’s decades-long career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Philip Baker Hall
Person
Michael Mckean
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
TODAY.com

Cooper Noriega's family breaks silence on his death: 'My boy was a believer'

Cooper Noriega's family is speaking out on the tragic death of the popular TikTok creator, who was found dead in his car on Thursday, June 9. He was 19 years old. "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop," the statement shared on his Instagram said. "His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy."
BURBANK, CA
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: This Episode Made Jerry Seinfeld ‘Very Uncomfortable’

In 1989, the first episode of Seinfeld aired, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The quartet played a group of friends living in New York who led extraordinarily average lives in the Big Apple. Famously a “show about nothing,” Seinfeld was simply the story of these four people and the “excruciating minutiae” of their daily lives.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Damian Lewis Remembers Late Wife Helen McCrory a Year After Her Death: 'She's Much, Much Missed'

Damian Lewis shared a heartfelt tribute to his late wife Helen McCrory more than year after her death. The actress died in April 2021 at age 52 after a battle with cancer. During an interview on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the Billions actor, 51, opened up about a recent memorial held for McCrory, which was attended by the show's hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Family#Actor
Daily Mail

Rebel Wilson breaks her silence over Australian newspaper's attempt to 'out' her before she went public with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma – as it faces a wave of criticism for accusing the star of 'gazumping' their story

Rebel Wilson has broken her silence about claims she was going to be 'outed' by a newspaper before she went public with her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma. The Hollywood actress came out on Friday with a gushing Instagram post announcing her new love of six months, to the delight of her 11.1 million followers.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Bitter Feud Between John Wayne And Christopher Mitchum

John Wayne and Robert Mitchum, the father of Christopher Mitchum, starred side by side in the 1966 movie El Dorado, a remake of Rio Bravo. The cord of friendship was tied between the two actors on this set. When Howard Hawks, who directed both Rio Bravo and El Dorado, decided to create another movie following the same storyline, he thought he would be able to persuade the duo to return to the set.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

TikTok star Cooper Noriega shares chilling video hours before death

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has been found dead just hours after posting a chilling video. Content Warning: This post discusses mental illness and death. If you find any part of this post triggering please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. The 19-year-old was reportedly found “unconscious” in a mall parking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy