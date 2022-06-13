ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bodies Found Tied to Tree in Brazil Amid Search for British Journalist

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dom Phillips, who had been writing a book in the Amazon, went missing last week along with expert field guide Bruno...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 10

ItsMiAgain
2d ago

Note to self: America be lookin finer and finer these days. I think I’ll stay put. 🥺

Reply
7
Penelope Pitstop
3d ago

So sad , I had hoped that they would be found alive. Condolences 💐.

Reply
7
Comments / 0

