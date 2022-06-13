ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Star Artist of the Biennial Circuit Arrested in the Philippines During Agrarian Reform Protest

By Alex Greenberger
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7J0E_0g9KhHU500

Click here to read the full article.

Cian Dayrit , a young artist whose work has been seen in various notable biennials over the past few years, was among dozens of protesters arrested last week in the Philippines during a protest.

The event marked the 34th anniversary of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, which was intended to benefit farmers in the Philippines through the redistribution of land. Some have claimed that there has not been enough progress since that program’s passage.

Dayrit, who is based in the Philippines, has considered issues such as these in his painting, sculptures, and installations, one of which currently appears in the Biennale of Sydney. His work also showed at the Kathmandu Triennale in Nepal earlier this year, and has also figured in recent editions of the New Museum Triennial, the Berlin Biennale, and the Gwangju Biennale.

Last week, Artnet News named Dayrit a star of the biennial circuit alongside more well-known artists such as Cecilia Vicuña, Superflex, and Forensic Architecture.

The protest, which involved an activity known as bungkalan (“land cultivation”), took place in Concepcion, a city within the Tarlac province of the Philippines. More than 90 people were reportedly detained during the event by armed police who attempted to break up the cultivation, according to CNN’s Philippines edition .

Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo, an activist coalition that is composed of artists, has claimed on social media that the protest was peaceful.

The Berlin-based gallery Nome, which represents Dayrit, said in an email to ARTnews that Dayrit and the other protesters had since been released from confinement.

“Thanks to funds sent from all over the world he has been released together with all the other people,” a gallery spokesperson said.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
ARTnews

Brit Sentenced to 15 Years for Antiquities Smuggling in Iraq, Mick Jagger Visits the Reina Sofía, and More: Morning Links for June 7, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A LEGAL BATTLE CONTINUES. A British man found guilty of attempting to smuggle antiquities out of Iraq was sentenced to 15 years in prison, a ruling that stunned his supporters, the Guardian reports. Jim Fitton, a 66-year-old former geologist, was arrested at Baghdad International Airport in March after officials found a dozen pottery shards and stones in his bag. He has maintained that he found the items while on a tour with a guide who encouraged him to take the items and that he had no criminal intent. “My client...
WORLD
ARTnews

Selfie-Taking Tourist at Madrid’s Reina Sofía Museum Rips Off Part of Artwork

Click here to read the full article. A Italian tourist at the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid damaged an artwork last week when she tripped while trying to take a selfie with the work. Alberto Sánchez’s ballet set for La romería de los cornudos (The Pilgrimage of Cuckolds), 1933, was reportedly torn in one part by the tourist who fell on the work, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC. As she fell, she grabbed hold of the piece and ripped part of its wallpaper. The Pilgrimage of Cuckolds was originally created as a set for the eponymous one-act ballet written by Federico García...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Lost Renaissance Masterpiece Discovered in Bungalow Sells in London

Click here to read the full article. A lost painting attributed to a follower of Italian Renaissance painter Filippino Lippi was found in a 90-year-old woman’s bungalow and sold for £255,000 ($321,000) at Dawsons Auctioneers in London. The oil painting, titled The Depiction of the Madonna and Child and dating to the 15th century, shows Mary with baby Jesus on her lap at the center, with two attendant angels, set in a landscape, and framed in gilded wood. Lippi was the illegitimate son the priest and painter Fra Filippo Lippi, who was renowned for his paintings of the Madonna. The elder Lippi also...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethel Reed
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Harry Gesner
Person
Barbara Kruger
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Cecilia Vicuña
ARTnews

Tarek Al-Ghoussein, Photographer Who Captured Life in Diaspora, Dies at 60

Click here to read the full article. Tarek Al-Ghoussein, a widely praised Kuwaiti-born photographer whose work dealt with displacement in the Middle East, died at 60 in New York on Saturday, according to the Third Line, the Dubai gallery that represents him. A representative for the gallery said a cause of death had not yet been confirmed. Al-Ghoussein’s photography had garnered acclaim, both within the United Arab Emirates, where he was based, and abroad, where his work figured in international biennials. Much of his work drew on his experience of a life lived in flux, with various series meditating on the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Museum#Protest#National Museum#Agrarian Reform#The New Museum Triennial#The Gwangju Biennale#Artnet News#Cnn
ARTnews

Maya Maize God’s Severed Head Discovered in Palenque

Click here to read the full article. A stuccoed stone head from a 1,300-year-old statue of an ancient Mayan maize god has been unearthed by archaeologists in Mexico. The head was found among ruins in Palenque. Located close to the Usumacinta River, Palenque (or Lakamha in the Itza language) was a Mayan city state in southern Mexico that ultimately ceased in the 8th century CE. The ruins there date from roughly 226 BCE to 799 CE. The former city is known for its impressive Mayan architecture, sculpture, roof comb, and bas-relief carvings. Archaeologists with the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH)...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Philippines
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
ARTnews

Artist Claims To Be Owed $8,000 After Staging Anna Delvey’s Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Artist and writer Julia Morrison told the New York Post that she put down $8,000 to help stage the Free Anna group show this past March and still hasn’t been paid back, according to a report published Monday. Earlier this year, Morrison teamed up with Alfredo Martinez to put together the “Free Anna” group show. Morrison and Martinez both got a 25% cut of the profits made from the single work that Delvey contributed to the show, which was listed for $10,000. The remaining 50% was to go to Delvey herself. While Morrison said...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Drought Reveals 3,400-Year-Old Sunken City in the Tigris River

Click here to read the full article. A team of German and Kurdish archaeologists excavated a 3,400-year-old city in Kemune from the Mittani Empire along the Tigris River last week. Due to a severe drought in Iraq, the settlement surfaced from the Mosul reservoir. The city complex includes a palace that had previously been unearthed in 2018 as well as several large buildings that might comprise the city center, Zachiku. Researchers believe it may have been an important location under the Mittani Empire (ca. 1550–1350 BCE), which had control over large parts of northern Mesopotamia and Syria. Since Iraq is one of...
WORLD
Fortune

The ultra-wealthy are abandoning the American Dream for second residences in Portugal and Greece: The rise of the Golden Visa

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It seems as if the chaos and general bleakness of life in the U.S. is just too much to deal with. The ongoing pandemic, the higher cost of living, increased political division, and a climate disaster have all fostered a sense of general malaise.
IMMIGRATION
ARTnews

Network of Hidden Passages Uncovered Beneath 3,000-Year-Old Peruvian Temple

Click here to read the full article. A network of hidden tunnels was discovered by a team of archaeologists beneath the 3,000-year-old Chavín de Huántar temple complex in the Peruvian Andes. The tunnels contain earlier forms of construction made by the Indigenous Chavín people that have not previously been observed. The pre-Inca site was constructed by the Chavín people, originally from the Peruvian highlands, who first appeared in the Mosna Valley around 900 B.C.E. and remained until roughly 250 B.C.E. Across the Ancash region, the complex once operated as a major religious and administrative hub. The Chavín de Huántar temple complex has...
SCIENCE
Reuters

As hunger spreads in Somalia, babies start to die

DOLLOW, Somalia, May 25 (Reuters) - Hacked-off thorn branches encircle two mounds of earth heaped over the tiny bodies of Halima Hassan Abdullahi's twin granddaughters. Babies Ebla and Abdia lived only a day. Weakened by hunger, their mother gave birth to the twins a month early, eight weeks after their...
AFRICA
ARTnews

Actor and Artist Jim Carrey Is Minting His First NFT on SuperRare

Click here to read the full article. Actor and comedian Jim Carrey, who has become known as a painter and political cartoonist in recent years, announced Thursday that he has minted his first NFT with platform SuperRare. The NFT, titled Sunflower, is based off his painting of the same name and will be accompanied by an original voice-over, which was produced with filmmaker David Bushell. The auction, which began today, started at $1. Proceeds will go toward Feeding America, a nonprofit network of food banks. “I’ve been both blessed and cursed in this life with a vivid imagination and a burning desire...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Collector Alleges That Marilyn Monroe Dress Worn by Kim Kardashian Is ‘Hanging on By Threads’

Click here to read the full article. Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress appears to have sustained damage after Kim Kardashian wore it to the Met Gala in May. On Monday, the pop culture collector Scott Fortner, who oversees a website dedicated to promoting an archive of memorabilia related to Marilyn Monroe, shared multiple images of the nude sequined dress, the back of which appears to have sustained minor tears down the back with some of its crystals lost. In an Instagram with pictures that appeared to show the dress before and after Kardashian wore it, Fortner described portions of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

Morris Hirshfield, A Once Obscure Self-Taught Artist, Is Having A Major Resurgence

Click here to read the full article. In 1937, newly retired tailor and shoe designer Morris Hirshfield began to think about painting the animals, people, and landscapes in his head. He would go on to produce a mere 78 works—a function of both his short career and his labor-intensive process. An upcoming retrospective at New York’s American Folk Art Museum, Morris Hirshfield Rediscovered, will show more than 40 of them. The exhibition coincides with the publication of a scholarly monograph, Master of the Two Left Feet by Richard Meyer (MIT Press), and reflects renewed interest in Hirshfield within a broader rediscovery...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

ARTnews

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy