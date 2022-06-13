ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taika Waititi avoids Rita Ora wedding question by removing earpiece during interview

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Taika Waititi cut an interview on This Morning short after presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby asked him about rumours that he is set to marry- his girlfriend Rita Ora .

The filmmaker said that the presenters were "breaking up", removed his earpiece and smiled at the camera after being asked about possible "wedding bells."

"Shall I not ask about Rita? Regardless, she's gorgeous, we love her here, she's always a great guest and congratulations," Schofield said.

