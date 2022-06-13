ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson ripping up Brexit protocol is ‘a new low’ says Ireland’s Martin

By David Hughes
The Independent
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson has triggered a fresh dispute with the European Union as his Government set out plans to override the agreement governing Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The Irish government said the measures marked a “new low point” and accused Mr Johnson’s administration of “breaking the law”.

The Prime Minister insisted the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill contained only minor, bureaucratic changes, while Downing Street said it was an “insurance mechanism” in case a negotiated agreement with the EU could not be found.

Mr Johnson signed the Northern Ireland Protocol with the European Union as part of the Brexit divorce settlement, with the measures aimed at preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland.

But by imposing checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain, the protocol has fuelled unionist anger in Northern Ireland and is also opposed by Eurosceptics in Mr Johnson’s Conservative Party.

The new legislation creates a framework to allow ministers at Westminster to introduce changes in four areas covering customs and agri-food safety checks, regulation, subsidy controls and the role of the European Court of Justice.

The UK Government insisted the Bill was compatible with international law under the “doctrine of necessity” which allows obligations in treaties to be set aside under “certain, very exceptional, limited conditions”.

But Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin said “it’s very regrettable for a country like the UK to renege on an international treaty”, adding: “It represents a new low point because the natural expectation of democratic countries like ourselves, the UK and all across Europe is that we honour international agreements that we enter into.”

The protocol is “an international deal ratified by British Parliament and approved by the PM”, the Taoiseach said, and breaching it “goes to the heart of the issue of trust”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “very clear that we’re acting in line with the law” and blamed the EU for the failure to reach a negotiated settlement.

Responding to Mr Martin’s criticism she said: “We have sought a negotiated settlement for the last 18 months but as yet the EU have been unwilling to change the terms of the protocol.

“So I would strongly encourage the Irish Taoiseach to discuss this with the EU, to get a change in the mandate, and then we can go to the negotiating table.”

She rejected the suggestion the move was merely a negotiating ploy, telling reporters at the Foreign Office: “We’re completely serious about this legislation.”

The Bill will give ministers powers to override elements of the protocol, which was jointly agreed in 2019 by Mr Johnson’s Government and the EU.

The protocol arrangements require regulatory checks and customs declarations on goods and plant and animal products moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, because they could flow through the open border with Ireland into the EU’s single market.

Unionists in Northern Ireland are vociferously opposed to the treaty, claiming it has undermined the region’s place within the United Kingdom.

The DUP has blocked the formation of a new power-sharing government at Stormont following last month’s Assembly election in protest at the protocol.

Mr Johnson told LBC Radio: “One community at the moment feels very, very estranged from the way things are operating and very alienated.

“We have just got to fix that. It is relatively simple to do it, it’s a bureaucratic change that needs to be made.

“Frankly, it’s a relatively trivial set of adjustments in the grand scheme of things.”

The Bill will enable ministers to establish a “green lane” so trusted traders are allowed to move goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland without checks, as long as the products remain within the UK.

Goods supplied by firms outside the trusted trader scheme, or products destined for Ireland and the EU, would go through a red lane and face checks.

Products being placed on the market in Northern Ireland would be allowed to follow either UK or EU regulations, rather than having to comply with Brussels’ rules.

Changes would also allow Northern Ireland to be included in UK Government state aid schemes and tax changes – for example the UK has complained that VAT relief on energy-saving materials could not be extended across the Irish Sea while changes to the alcohol duty regime are also prevented from applying in Northern Ireland.

The fourth area where changes are envisaged is the governance of the arrangements and the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

The plan would mean that UK courts are responsible for the operation of the new regime, but matters of EU law could still be referred to the ECJ.

I have had regular discussions with the United States on this issue

Liz Truss

The UK also proposes removing the ECJ as a final arbiter in trade disputes over the protocol, with the function instead handed to independent adjudicators.

The UK Government’s position has been opposed by 52 of the 90 MLAs in the Stormont assembly, with politicians representing Sinn Fein, the SDLP and the Alliance Party condemning the “reckless” plan.

But Ms Truss said the protocol had “damaged the balance” between nationalist and unionist communities and she was determined to address that.

The Government’s actions could also inflame tensions with Joe Biden’s White House, which takes a keen interest in issues affecting the Good Friday Agreement – the President is proud of his Irish roots.

Ms Truss said: “I have had regular discussions with the United States on this issue. Of course they are an important ally of the United Kingdom, I know that the US wants to see this situation sorted out and they want to see the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement restored as well.”

The Independent

Australia's new prime minister considers visit to Ukraine

Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday he would take advice on whether to accept President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to visit Ukraine during an upcoming European trip.Albanese will attend a NATO meeting in Spain at the end of this month.Albanese said he only became aware of the invitation to visit Ukraine when he read a newspaper report Friday.“I’ll take appropriate advice, and obviously there are security issues as well in terms of such a visit,” Albanese told reporters.“I appreciate the spirit in which it’s been offered and one of the reasons why Australia has been invited to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Millions of people ‘receive wrong pension amount for decades due to IT failures’

Millions of people have received the wrong pensions for decades because of government IT failures, it has been reported. Reports earlier this year in January stated that over 134,000 pensions were affected by the errors, which is understood to have been known about since the 1990s, but that figure is actually in the millions, the BBC has reported. A former pensions minister described the scale of the issue as “truly mind-blowing” and insisted that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) needs to track down those impacted “as a matter of urgency.” The DWP says it is “investigating possible remedies”.Official...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Backlash grows to India’s plan to introduce US-style ‘tours of duty’ for military service

Violent protests broke out in major Indian cities on Thursday, two days after the government announced a major overhaul to the recruitment process in the Indian armed forces.Hundreds of young aspirants set train coaches on fire, blocked railway tracks and roads, and clashed with security forces as they raised slogans against the new US army-style short-term recruitment plan that they say will leave them unemployed.The government of India on Tuesday unveiled the “Agnipath” or “Path of Fire” programme, which will induct aspirants for a short-term four-year contract into three services – navy, airforce and army. On completion of this...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Malaysia lawyers protest probe of judge who convicted ex-PM

Hundreds of Malaysian lawyers staged a protest Friday to condemn the anti-graft agency's unprecedented probe of a senior judge who convicted former Prime Minister Najib Razak, calling it a threat to judicial independence.The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in April launched an investigation of Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali, following allegations of an unexplained sum of over 1 million ringgit ($227,000) in his bank account. Nazlan was the high court judge who sentenced Najib to 12 years in prison in July 2020 for corruption, and later was promoted to the Court of Appeals. Najib is appealing the case in the country's...
SOCIETY
The Independent

NHS patients urged to plan ahead for appointments as rail strikes loom

NHS patients in England are being urged to plan ahead for appointments as rail strikes are set to cause travel chaos next week.Speaking ahead of the strikes, the NHS’s top doctor reminded people that “the NHS remains open” as he called on people to seek care when needed.Millions of people are seen and treated in the NHS every week.I am urging those who have appointments booked in to plan aheadProfessor Sir Stephen PowisThe strikes could have a particular impact on hospitals in London, many of which have limited parking capacity for those considering driving to appointments as an alternative.As well...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

