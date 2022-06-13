ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Is The Fastest Growing City In Florida

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xdgc3_0g9KcSYX00
Photo: Getty Images

Changing work environments and a bustling housing market are causing some American cities to experience rapid growth. Stacker wanted to get an idea about which cities are seeing the most growth in Florida:

"Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%—the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

Analysts used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine their rankings, which are based on the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020. According to their findings, this is the fastest-growing city in the Sunshine State:

Jacksonville !

Here are some statistics researchers provided about the city:

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: +137,778 (#9 among all cities nationwide)
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 17.0% (#301 among cities in Florida, #6,407 among all cities nationwide)
  • 2020 population: 949,611(#1 largest city in Florida, #12 largest city nationwide)

These are the fastest-growing cities in Florida, according to Stacker :

  1. Jacksonville
  2. Orlando
  3. Tampa
  4. Miami
  5. Port St. Lucie
  6. Horizon West
  7. Cape Coral
  8. Riverview
  9. The Villages
  10. Doral
  11. Four Corners
  12. Lehigh Acres
  13. Westchester
  14. Homestead
  15. Wesley Chapel
  16. St. Cloud
  17. University (Orange County)
  18. Fort Myers
  19. North Port
  20. Miramar

Click HERE to check out the full report.

Comments / 15

Robert Pennington
3d ago

Don’t believe the propaganda. We don’t need anyone else to move here. It’s already crowded and gets more like Miami, Orlando and Tampa every day. The traffic is terrible. The roads are jammed in both directions at least twice a day AND the crime rate is through the roof.

Reply(2)
8
Related
995qyk.com

Purple Alert Program Starting In Florida On July 1

Another color is being added to the Sunshine State’s alert system. The Purple Alert program starts in Florida on July 1st. Florida has AMBER alerts for missing or kidnapped children, Silver alerts for endangered seniors, and Blue alerts, when officers are injured in the line of duty and the suspect escapes. You see them on the highway information signs and get text alerts. The Florida Purple alert goes active in a few weeks. So what exactly is a Purple alert?
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Disney delays moving thousands of jobs from California to Florida

Disney has delayed moving 2,000 high-skilled jobs from California to Florida amid the company’s public spat with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The 2,000 jobs were supposed to be moved from California to Orlando by...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rips into Biden on inflation, gas prices

MIAMI -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped into President Joe Biden Thursday morning during a South Florida stop when asked about inflation and high gas prices.The governor was in SW Miami-Dade to launch this year's Python Challenge. The question came during the Q&A session of the press conference.Here is what he had to say in its entirety: "So, the question is about gas prices and inflation, you know what I could do, if you could give me a time machine to go back to January 2021, we would just do the opposite of what Biden has done, and we'd be in a...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Tips for Dealing with Mosquitoes in Florida

James Gathany, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There's no polite way to put it. Mosquitoes can put a damper on outdoor activities in Florida at a time when being outside is most attractive. Mosquitoes are arguably annoying and are perceived to be unsanitary and even dangerous. Below are some tips for dealing with them.
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

The Walt Disney Company Takes a Big Step Back Amid Florida Issues

The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida are not on the best terms right now. This latest step back may give us a glimpse into their relationship. The last few months have been a bit turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education Law. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Change#U S Census Bureau#Population Growth#Housing Market#Birth Rates#American#The U S Census Bureau#St Cloud University
Toby Hazlewood

Disney Delays Relocation of 2,000 Staff From California to Florida, but Insists It’s Nothing To Do With DeSantis Feud

It emerged on June 16 that the Disney Corporation has delayed the move of 2,000 of its team members from California to Florida until 2026. Disney insists that the delay is nothing to do with the ongoing feud between the corporation and Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, and instead has been caused by construction delays with their new campus being built near Lake Nona in Orange County, Florida.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wjct.org

COVID levels soar in Northeast Florida; masks recommended indoors

Much of Northeast Florida has returned to high levels of COVID-19, meaning people are advised to wear masks in stores, theaters and other indoor public places. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now lists Clay, Duval and Nassau counties as spots of high COVID risk based on new cases, hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds used.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

5 Romantic Florida Destinations

Many Americans are traveling again after taking time off during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Travel Association, for the first time in years, travel spending has reached pre-2019 levels, bringing in 100 billion dollars.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
POLITICO

'DeSantis has put his stamp on Florida politics for decades'

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Rising — Over the last two years, Republicans who control the Florida Legislature have acquiesced to the demands of Ron DeSantis and given him more and more power as the governor's national profile has grown and his popularity among the GOP ascended. Step by...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Here's The Best Small City In Florida

Small cities have become more appealing to both future residents and tourists seeking alternatives to expensive and bigger destinations. Thrillist decided to highlight 10 amazing cities that blend small-town charm and urban life, including one Florida spot. Fort Myers got a huge nod from writers for its wellspring of fun...
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

After Nearly 12,000 Years, Coyotes Return to Florida—and Sarasota

Coyotes are so established in Florida that they've become naturalized—meaning they're a part of the ecosystem. When mange-stricken coyotes began wandering the streets and yards on Venice island last summer, something close to hysteria took hold. Some residents wanted to put bowls of food out for the animals, whose eyes had become so damaged by the mange, a skin disease caused by parasites, that they could not hunt at night. Others, fearing packs of coyotes would attack pets and people, suggested shooting them. A town meeting at City Hall in September brought out nearly 250 residents.
SARASOTA, FL
Action News Jax

Corrine Brown seeking to return to U.S. House

Jacksonville, Fl — Former Jacksonville-area Congresswoman Corrine Brown is announcing her intent to run for a House seat in the Orlando area. Brown says she will file her petition papers for the 10th Congressional District, which is an open seat, as Val Demings is running for the U.S. Senate. The candidate qualifying deadline is Noon Friday. As of Thursday at Noon, Brown had not formally qualified.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spots 'fire rainbow' in sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
ORLANDO, FL
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy