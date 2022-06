The S&P 500 index, the most closely followed benchmark for U.S. equities on Wall Street, has slid this year as inflation jumped to its highest rate in 40-years. On Monday, a steep selloff triggered by fears that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its meeting on Wednesday above prior expectations left the S&P 500 down more than 20% from its record high in January, confirming in the vernacular of many on Wall Street that it is in a bear market.

