ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard says in interview she doesn’t blame jury in Depp case

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9R9O_0g9KcAuh00

NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.

She told Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s “Today” in a clip aired Monday that she understood how the jury reached its conclusion and said Depp is a “beloved character and people feel they know him.”

She called her ex-husband a “fantastic actor” and decried social media, calling her treatment online unfair. “Today” plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard awarded millions in split verdict

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 Washington Post piece in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

A jury sided with Depp in his libel lawsuit against Heard, awarding the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor more than $10 million and vindicating his allegations that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their 15-month marriage.

But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Santa Clara police looking to identify person of interest in vandalism case

(BCN) — Police in Santa Clara are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a vandalism case. The man may be associated with a felony vandalism incident that occurred at the Santa Clara Police Activities League BMX Track in the 5400 block of Lafayette Street, according to the Santa Clara […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
KRON4 News

San Jose martial arts studio owner accused of rape

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The owner of a San Jose martial arts studio was arrested on child rape charges, police said Tuesday. Ernest Ramirez, 54, of San Jose, also operated an afterschool program for Trace Elementary School. Police said Ramirez met the victim through the afterschool program. The victim, who is less than 14 […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
KRON4 News

Two arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Marin

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on Tuesday, June 14 for stealing catalytic converters, among other crimes, according to a Facebook post from the department.  Just after 11 a.m., deputies reported to the Sleepy Hollow area after a witness reported the theft. The caller gave a description of […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

32-year-old man killed in Hunters Point shooting Monday night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 32-year-old man died in a shooting Monday night in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at 10:41 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ingalls Street, and officers learned that the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrest has […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for DUI after causing multiple collisions

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Milpitas Police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after he caused multiple collisions and hit a light pole, according to a Facebook post from police. At 12:28p.m. on Tuesday, people reported a driver may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol near the 1000 block of Montague Expressway. Shortly […]
MILPITAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Nbc#Hoax#Washington Post#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Driver arrested for DUI after killing pedestrian

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday night at around 9:00 p.m. in San Rafael, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence. A 2016 Land Rover was traveling northbound on Rubicon Court when the driver collided with an adult female pedestrian […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Photos: 140 pounds of meth seized by Santa Rosa DEA

(KRON) — Law enforcement officers have seized more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine destined for the Santa Rosa area, the San Francisco Field Division of the DEA announced in a press release Thursday. The seizure was made at the conclusion of a 16-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization that was allegedly distributing large amounts […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KRON4 News

Ukiah police chief placed on leave while Sonoma Co. sheriff launches criminal investigation against him

(BCN) — Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has been placed on administrative leave as of Monday, pending an “ongoing criminal investigation” led by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, according to Ukiah Deputy City Manager Shannon Riley. The city of Ukiah had no further comment because the investigation is both a personnel and criminal matter, they […]
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

This might be what brings down the price of gas

(KRON) – On today’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks about the market slide, the rise in interest rates, and what actually may bring down the price of a tank of gasoline. Loser: Markets slide as Post-Fed Rally Disappears Inflation is a global problem. Most central banks are raising rates to combat inflation. […]
TRAFFIC
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy