Amber Heard says in interview she doesn’t blame jury in Depp case

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.

She told Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s “Today” in a clip aired Monday that she understood how the jury reached its conclusion and said Depp is a “beloved character and people feel they know him.”

She called her ex-husband a “fantastic actor” and decried social media, calling her treatment online unfair. “Today” plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Depp awarded $10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 Washington Post piece in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

A jury sided with Depp in his libel lawsuit against Heard, awarding the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor more than $10 million and vindicating his allegations that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their 15-month marriage.

But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy