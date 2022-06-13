4 things to watch for at Titans mandatory minicamp

Welcome to Talkin' Titans. This is Tennessee Titans beat reporter Ben Arthur.

The Titans this week will wrap up their offseason program with mandatory minicamp Tuesday and Wednesday.

Like organized team activities , 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted without live contact.

Here are four things to watch:

Full participation

In the three sessions of organized team activities open to the media, seven starters weren’t spotted: running back Derrick Henry; linebackers Harold Landry, Bud Dupree and Zach Cunningham; defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry and right guard Nate Davis.

If any of those starters – or any other Titans, for that matter – don’t show up Tuesday, that could raise eyebrows.

Unlike OTAs , which are voluntary, teams can fine players for unexcused absences from mandatory minicamp.

Progress from Burks

We learned last week that asthma is at least partially responsible for first-round pick Treylon Burks’ limited participation in offseason practices.

Coach Mike Vrabel says the Titans knew about Burks’ health history prior to drafting him. He says he's confident the rookie receiver will work through his asthma issues.

If the former Arkansas star can put together back-to-back full practices at minicamp, it would mark a big step in the right direction ahead of training camp.

How defense looks

While most of the Titans’ offense attended OTAs, the defense missed five of its starters.

For the first time this offseason , we’ll see Tennessee’s full defense look to build off the drastic improvement it made in 2021.

Defense was the Titans’ strength last season, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see it win most battles in team drills against the new-look offense this week.

Ramp up from Woods, Farley

Veteran receiver Robert Woods and second-year cornerback Caleb Farley , both recovering from ACL injuries, were limited participants at OTAs. They took part in individual and some team drills.

It’s unclear how much more they will do this week. But it would be encouraging to see a ramp up in team periods.

In 2022, the Titans will need Woods to be their No. 1 receiver. Farley is expected to be a starting cornerback.

Any questions or inquiries about the Titans' offseason? Send me a note. I'd be happy to answer. My email is BArthur@tennessean.com .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 4 things to watch for at Titans mandatory minicamp