Newtown lawmaker hold American Flag drop off

PA man arrested by Conn. State Police for engaging Troopers in I-84 pursuit. A Pennsylvania man has been arrested by Connecticut State Police for engaging Troopers in a pursuit. During a routine patrol of Interstate 84 in Danbury Sunday night, Troopers saw two eastbound vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed near Exit 7. One of the vehicles was stopped, pulling off to the shoulder. But the driver then accelerated. Troopers saw him go from the left lane of Route 7 and into the I-84 right lane, and exit the highway into Danbury. Troopers called off the pursuit, but the driver, later identified as 21-year old Quinten Chanthavong, was located at the Brookfield Lanes bowling alley on Federal Road. The Philadelphia man was charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was released on bond and is due for arraignment next Wednesday.

DANBURY, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO