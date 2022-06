After serving more than a decade as the chief of police in the town of New Hartford, Michael Inserra has announced he will be retiring at the end of this month. Inserra shared the news in a heartfelt posting on Facebook, calling it a distinct honor to have served 'this wonderful community' for 34 of his 40 years in law enforcement. Inserra spent more than 20 years as a New Hartford cop before being promoted to chief.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO