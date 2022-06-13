ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road damaged in Wilton

By WLAD Newsroom
 3 days ago

A small section of the northbound lane of Scribner Hill Road in Wilton, just north of Blue Ridge...

Police: Sewer line break closes area of Norwalk

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Part of Strawberry Hill Avenue in Norwalk is closed Wednesday afternoon after a sewer line break. Police said the area is closed between King Street and County Street. Norwalk police are asking motorists to avoid the area because of events at Norwalk High School causing more...
Shelton developer eyes 94 apartments on Todd Road

SHELTON — Todd Road — where a retail building was approved last year — could soon be home to an apartment development too. J&L Enterprise, LLC, has filed a request with the Planning and Zoning Commission for a Planned Development District on lots listed as 60-74 Todd Road — some 2.5 acres with three parcels altogether. The plans call for a structure with 94 apartments and 150 parking spaces.
Trumbull News: 6 Car Crash

2022-06-14@4:38pm–#Trumbull CT– A 6 car crash has Main Street at the Merritt Parkway a real mess right now. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Bethel to get bids for demolition of old police station

Bethel to get bids for demolition of old police station. The old Bethel police station will be demolished. The Board of Selectmen authorized the purchasing department to draft bid packages for the remediation and demolition of the facility. The Plumtrees Road station has been mostly vacant since 2018 when the new police department was opened on Judd Avenue. First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker says there is no economical use for the building. It's highly contaminated, is in a flood zone and is not consistent with any use Planning and Zoning would permit. The Board could consider an alternate use for that property in the future. The old building was used as an office by the school construction firm during Rockwell and Johnson renovations. Knickerbocker noted that part of the building was remediated after OSHA deemed the old firing range a hazardous site due to lead dust. The construction company hired for the Rockwell and Johnson schools renovation and expansion projects used the old Police Station building for offices and parking during the work. The Public Works Department got an estimate on costs. They were given three names of contractors, two of whom also do demolition. The estimate is 93-thousand dollars for remediation and 130-thousand dollars for building demolition and parking lot removal.
Planners ask residents for help to determine future of Norwalk’s Wall Street

Officials in Norwalk have been talking about the future of the Wall Street area for several years and they are hoping Tuesday’s event helps engage people in the planning. Much of municipal planning happens in conference rooms with harsh lighting and uncomfortable chairs, so officials in Norwalk wanted to do something much more appetizing and engaging to advance the revitalization of the Wall Street area.
Fairfield News: Car And Motorcycle Collide

2022-06-14@1:47pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a car and motorcycle colliding on Catamount Road near Merwins Lane. Motorcyclist is down, conscious but has a sever arm injury according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen,...
Trail Closed After Deer Assault Woman Walking in New Canaan

A hiking trail in New Canaan has closed for several days after two deer caused trouble for folks that were walking. An animal control officer said two women were walking on the New Canaan Land Trust Trail and all of a sudden found themselves between two deer. The deer panicked...
Developer seeks 152-apartment plan for River Road in Shelton

SHELTON — Plans have been filed for construction of a 152-apartment development on River Road. Developers, listed on the application as KWIZZ, LLC, of Oxford, are seeking a Planned Development District, or PDD, for the nearly 10-acre site listed as 435 River Road. The lot is zoned commercial and was approved for a PDD in the past, but the owners are seeking a new one.
Greater Danbury area towns make SafeWise annual Safest Cities list

SafeWise has released its eighth annual Safest Cities report. Several Greater Danbury area towns have made the Top 10 safest cities in Connecticut, with Danbury coming in at 13. The safest municipality in the state is Newtown, followed by Ridgefield. New Milford is the 8th safest in Connecticut. SafeWise says...
Lake Zoar Authority reminding lake users about how to report illegal activity

As the summer boating season gets under way, the Lake Zoar Authority is reminding lake users about how to report illegal activity at state boat launches and boating violations. Two Monroe residents told the LZA about excessive speeds in and out of Eichler’s Cove and request some kind of deterrence at the opening. The Lake Authority suggested that Newtown Parks and Recreation be contacted and directed to apply for a buoy from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection since the town of Newtown is in charge of the area with traffic in question. Boating violations can be reported to DEEP EnCon Police by calling 860-424-3333. People should include location, time, date and nature of the violation or suspicious activity. Description of boat or vehicle involved such as license plate, color or make, and the direction of travel along with clothing or distinguishing features of those involved should also be reported.
Animal Control: Black Bear Sightings Reported in Eastern New Canaan

Police say a bear who walked over a newly sealed driveway on Valley Road left tracks behind the residence. The incident occurred June 10, the same day police received a second report of sighting of a black bear on the east side of New Canaan, on Sleepy Hollow Road, according to Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm.
Wrong-way driver killed in Trumbull crash: state police

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — The man who state police say was driving the wrong way on Route 25 North in Trumbull Wednesday has died after a head-on crash. State police said 61-year-old Shahid Malik, of Easton, was driving a Honda Accord southbound on the northbound side of the roadway, south of the Route 111 intersection […]
Danbury Planners to review daycare expansion application

Danbury Planners to review daycare expansion application. The Danbury Planning Commission is going to look into an application at their meeting tomorrow which would allow a downtown daycare to expand its operations. Twinkle Little Star Learning Center on White Street, across from Western Connecticut State University, is looking to buy the building they've been renting a portion of. They propose growing from a third of the 15-thousand square foot building, to the entire building and expanding the outdoor play area. More parking is also planned at the 1-point-3 acre site. Property owner Mars Electric would still have a presence on the site, using several free-standing garages and storage containers. Those storage garages were previously deemed non-conforming by the Zoning Enforcement Officer. Without a presence in the building, those structures would not be considered accessory and would have to be removed from the site.
State police investigate I-84 hit-and-run in Danbury

DANBURY — State police are seeking information on a Friday hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 84. The incident occurred near the Exit 2 on-ramp around 4:30 p.m., when police say a car veered into the right lane of the highway, sideswiped a 2022 Honda Civic driven by a 73-year-old man from Brewster, N.Y., and did not stop.
PA man arrested by Conn. State Police for engaging Troopers in I-84 pursuit

PA man arrested by Conn. State Police for engaging Troopers in I-84 pursuit. A Pennsylvania man has been arrested by Connecticut State Police for engaging Troopers in a pursuit. During a routine patrol of Interstate 84 in Danbury Sunday night, Troopers saw two eastbound vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed near Exit 7. One of the vehicles was stopped, pulling off to the shoulder. But the driver then accelerated. Troopers saw him go from the left lane of Route 7 and into the I-84 right lane, and exit the highway into Danbury. Troopers called off the pursuit, but the driver, later identified as 21-year old Quinten Chanthavong, was located at the Brookfield Lanes bowling alley on Federal Road. The Philadelphia man was charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was released on bond and is due for arraignment next Wednesday.
Wegmans Plans to Raze Strip of Stores to Accommodate Traffic at Future Norwalk Location

Wegmans is planning on opening its first Connecticut store in Norwalk, and the company has big plans to handle the new traffic influx that is expected. In order to build wider roadways that they believe will be necessary to accommodate the number of shoppers expected, Wegmans bought a strip of stores along Connecticut Avenue that it plans to tear down. In their place will be a pair of new roadways, which will provide easier access to the store.
New Fairfield Troopers to crack down on speeding around Ball Pond

New Fairfield Troopers to crack down on speeding around Ball Pond. The New Fairfield Resident Trooper's Office is looking to crack down on speeding drivers this summer in the area of Ball Pond. Troopers say the majority of complaints are when the High School is letting out so they're asking parents with young drivers in the Ball Pond Road East and Ball Pond Road area to discuss speed limits with them. This area is frequented by walkers, cyclists and children. Troopers are enforcing the speed limit, however, they say a ticket for speeding is nothing in comparison to a motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian.
Flames Swallow Wildwood's Windward Motel

Flames swept through a Wildwood motel causing nearly $500,000 in damages Tuesday, June 14. Squads arrived to the Ocean Avenue motel around 11:30 a.m. as the fire consumed the second floor. Firefighters cut a trench cut in the roof of the motel to help contain the blaze, which was under...
