HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The intense heat we’re seeing right now is not only something people need to be aware of, but it’s also something our pets are very aware of. During hot days like we’ve seen on Monday and Tuesday, it’s important to closely monitor your pets, especially when they’re outside. Anne Halbert, the Co-Founder of Start Over Rover in Hastings, says when temps get into the 90s and 100s like this week, it’s not okay to just let your pet outside and leave them unattended.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO