ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

What Is The Estrobolome And How Does It Affect Your Health?

By Ciara Turner-Ewert
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Estrobolome plays an essential role in our bodies, especially for women. In fact, it's often thought of as the bridge between balancing hormones and gut...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Vitamin#Carbohydrates#Bone Health#Sciencedaily#Medical News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
MedicalXpress

Women burn fat even after menopause

The estrogen deficiency following menopause is thought to impair women's ability to use fat as an energy source. A study published in Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases and conducted at the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences of the University of Jyväskylä shows that menopausal state or blood estrogen levels do not clearly determine the rate middle-aged women are able to use fat at rest or during exercise. Higher fat utilization did not indicate better glucose tolerance.
WEIGHT LOSS
TIME

The Truth About Fasting and Type 2 Diabetes

Most fad diets don’t live up to the hype, let alone serious scientific scrutiny. But intermittent fasting seems to be an exception. These plans involve going without caloric foods or drinks for an extended period of time—anywhere from 16 hours to several days—and they have become increasingly popular. Research has also found them to be effective for weight loss.
HEALTH
The Independent

Long Covid risk ‘lower from Omicron compared to Delta’

Long Covid is less likely to be caused by Omicron than Delta, new research has suggested.During the Omicron wave, the chances of having long Covid were between 20 per cent and 50 per cent lower compared to when cases of the Delta variant spiked, the study found - depending on age and time since vaccination.Researchers from King’s College London used data from the Zoe Covid Symptom study to conduct the analysis.Lead author Dr Claire Steves, from King’s College London, said: “The Omicron variant appears substantially less likely to cause long Covid than previous variants but still one in 23 people...
SCIENCE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy