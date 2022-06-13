ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard says in interview she doesn’t blame jury in Depp case

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRzOJ_0g9KWtlG00

NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.

She told Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s “Today” in a clip aired Monday that she understood how the jury reached its conclusion and said Depp is a “beloved character and people feel they know him.”

She called her ex-husband a “fantastic actor” and decried social media, calling her treatment online unfair. “Today” plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Depp awarded $10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 Washington Post piece in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

A jury sided with Depp in his libel lawsuit against Heard, awarding the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor more than $10 million and vindicating his allegations that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their 15-month marriage.

But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Boyfriend indicted for killing woman’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after officers said he killed his girlfriend’s son during an argument over money, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened last year in July in the 800 block of Randle Street. Investigators said 18-year-old Zaqune Harris got into an argument with Michael Robinson, 32, over […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
CBS 42

Former Mobile police officer found dead in Alabama jail

UPDATE (4:24 p.m.): Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the inmate who died was Robert Harris. Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death. Harris was a former Mobile police officer but resigned in March after being put under investigation for allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a minor. […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Nbc#Hoax#Washington Post#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Mississippi man sues city, police after being charged in shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The mother of a man charged in connection to a Hattiesburg shooting filed a lawsuit against the City of Hattiesburg, the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD), the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, “unknown police officers,” “unknown defendants” and “unknown news media.” William Jones III, 23, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
CBS 42

Florida woman arrested, accused of beating child with broom

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is accused of beating a child with a broom, sending him to a hospital, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Belinda Donaldson was charged with aggravated child abuse. Deputies believe Donaldson hit the boy with a broom after she found a broken vase.  The woman’s son said […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS 42

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church, suspect in custody

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one other person injured at a church Thursday night. According to VHPD Captain Shane Ware, police responded to the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the 3700 block of Crosshaven Drive just after 6:20 p.m. on […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care

RED BAY, Ala. (AP) — The owner of an Alabama day care center, three former employees and the parent of a former employee have been indicted in the death of a Mississippi baby who was put to sleep on her stomach in violation of safety standards. The baby, 4-month-old Autumn Wells, died March 9 after she was found unresponsive […]
RED BAY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy