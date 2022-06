KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a heat wave passing over East Tennessee, experts are warning parents to check the back seat and witnesses to be on guard. When it’s 90 degrees out, it takes 10 minutes for the car to reach 109 degrees. After 30 minutes, it’s 124. Tennessee has the eighth highest number of hot car deaths in the country. Several children across the country have died in a hot car already this year, including here in Tennessee, according to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital,

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO