ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa nurse involved in prison vaccine overdose is fired and fined $500

By Clark Kauffman
Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa nurse fired last year for mistakenly giving prison inmates six times the normal dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been fined $500. (Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury) One of the nurses fired by the state for mistakenly giving prison inmates six times the normal dose of...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Corydon Times-Republican

How marriage rates have changed in Iowa

Compiled data on marriage rates in Iowa using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Long Overdue Legislation to Protect Iowa’s Elderly Is Official

"Hasn't elderly abuse ALWAYS been a crime in Iowa?" Actually, until now, Iowa was the only state in the country NOT to make elderly abuse a criminal act. It's confusing, but previously, victims could sue and block their abusers from contact with them. That's it. Real, retroactive punishment was not always handed down. Now, there will be real, actual consequences for said abusers. And, it's about time.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court issued a highly anticipated abortion ruling Friday. . The court made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution.
IOWA STATE
ESPN 99.1

Minnesota Woman Arrested for Being Drunk While Camping in Iowa?

It is incredibly common for beer, seltzer, mixed drinks, and straight shots to be imbibed while recreating at a campground. But that can get you arrested in Iowa. According to NWestIowa.com, 38-year-old Jennifer Renae Kirchner was arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 12 at Hills Park Campground in Sheldon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Fort Madison, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Fort Madison, IA
Fort Madison, IA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
Fort Madison, IA
Health
kdsm17.com

Iowa parents react to $100M investment in school safety

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Reynolds rolled out a $100 million plan to improve security at all Iowa schools. The bulk of the federal funding will go towards infrastructure improvements such as staff radios, security doors, or a buzzer system to let visitors into the building. The proposal is...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa unemployment falls to 2.7% in May

(The Center Square) – Iowa’s labor participation grew in May and the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.7%, Iowa Workforce Development announced Thursday. This is the fifth consecutive drop in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, the news release said. It decreased from 3.0% in April and 4.5% from a year ago.
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

These Are The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Iowa And It May Surprise You

I've heard many comment on how crime-ridden Davenport is growing to be but a new study shows it is not the most dangerous city in Iowa. Here's the ranking from RoadSnacks, which looked at FBI data from 2020, specifically the number of violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita (according to the study, Iowa didn't provide stats for this last year, but the most recent updates will come out this September). So without further ado:
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Dosing#Mercury#The Iowa Board Of Nursing
KCCI.com

New coalition wants Iowans to vote 'no' on gun constitutional amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new group advocating what it calls "common-sense gun laws" is urging Iowans to vote no on adding a new gun rights amendment to the Iowa constitution. Iowans will vote on the amendment in November. It would add the right to own and bear arms to the Iowa constitution. Legislators passed the measure in the past two sessions. Now it's up to Iowa voters to decide.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Supreme Court to issue abortion ruling Friday

The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on Friday that will determine the future of abortion access in the state.State of play: Friday's ruling centers on the state's appeal against a lower court decision in 2020 that struck down a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for people in Iowa seeking abortions, IPR reports.The legislature passed the waiting period law in 2020 despite a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that determined the right to seek abortions were protected under the state's Constitution.Since the 2018 ruling, Iowa lawmakers have faced more difficulties trying to restrict abortions in the state.Yes, but: The make-up of the Iowa Supreme Court has significantly changed since then.Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed four of the seven justices during her tenure.What they're saying: Anti-abortion activists are hoping the Iowa Supreme Court not only overturns the ruling on the 24-hour waiting period, but goes a step further and reverses the 2018 decision, the Register reports.The bottom line: If the 2018 decision is reversed and Roe v. Wade is overturned at the federal level, Iowa's Republican-dominated Legislature could more easily pass abortion restrictions in the state.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws looks to stop state constitution amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new coalition is forming in Iowa to combat astatewide constitutional amendment. The group named Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws is looking to stop the new amendment that will essentially add the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution to the Iowa Constitution. The organization is urging individuals to vote against the amendment in the upcoming November election.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Governor Signs Ban on Covid-19 Vaccination Requirement for School Attendance

FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. The pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech say they have requested that their coronavirus vaccine be licensed for children aged 5 to 11 across the European Union. If authorized, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to be get immunized against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 16th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the firing of a Cedar Rapids Police Officer following his arrest for a second O-W-I. Austin Mensen was hired with the knowledge he had previously been convicted of O-W-I. He was with the Cedar Rapids department three years before being convicted of second offense O-W-I. The Civil Service Commission fired him and he appealed -- saying there were not sufficient facts to support the decision and that it was arbitrary because it did not consider mitigating factors. The Court of Appeals ruled Mensen’s conduct was detrimental to the public interest -- as the loss of his driver’s license limited his ability to do his job.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowans could soon feel the impacts from the nationwide tampon shortages

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another nationwide shortage is leaving shelves bare of another essential item, tampons. “The other thing that has been happening is related to the pandemic," says Anne Villamil and economics professor at the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business. "We’ve had tremendous supply chain problems.”
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Gunshots fired during central Iowa carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police were called to Valley West Mall Wednesday evening after shots were fired during a public carnival.  A witness claimed there were at least three shots fired in a parking lot where a carnival was being held. The crowd then began running.  Police were seen searching an area near […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
WOWT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Monday. HF2127 provides payments to child care providers from families participating in the state child care assistance program. HF2246 allows a provisional license to interns enrolled in a doctoral degree program in psychology. HF2549 incentivizes mental...
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa invests $100M in ARPA and ESSER funds in school safety

(The Center Square) – Iowa will spend $100 million in school safety funding to support public, non-public and independent schools, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday. The initial funding is available through American Rescue Plan Act and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, a news release said. The state...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy