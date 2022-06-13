ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Spinach Pasta With Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Comes Together In Less Than 30 Minutes

By Marie Rossiter
Simplemost
Simplemost
 3 days ago

It’s summertime and that means our days are filled with balancing work with days at the pool or beach and maybe planning your family’s next big road trip. While juggling all of these activities, we still have to think about dinner. No one wants to be stuck in the hot kitchen to prepare extravagant meals, yet we don’t want to rely on takeout or grilled hotdogs and hamburgers all the time. Finding a recipe that is tasty, satisfying, and quick seems like a big ask.

We have a recipe that checks off all of those boxes courtesy of Eating Well and it looks like a winner! This Spaghetti and Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce uses basic ingredients and takes less than 30 minutes to pull together, yet looks like you spent hours preparing a marvelous spinach pasta meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34v8Ni_0g9KVS9y00
Adobe

This healthy dish relies on fresh ingredients for its quick preparation and savory flavor. And, remarkably, despite the cheese, butter and other decadent ingredients, the calorie count for this creamy pasta meal is only 380 calories for a 1 1/4 cup serving. Pair it with a salad and you’ve got a complete meal!

To make this spinach pasta dish, you’ll need whole-wheat spaghetti, oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, baby spinach and some pantry staples that you probably already have on hand. You’ll also want to make sure you have sour cream in the refrigerator, and some grated parmesan.

The cooks at Eating Well have a few tricks in their apron to maximize flavor and texture for this recipe. They recommend draining the cooked pasta over the fresh spinach to wilt it perfectly. Also, the oil from the sun-dried tomatoes punches the cream sauce up into something rich and satisfying without a long simmering time.

Find the full recipe here.

You can also substitute other noodles for spaghetti, but the calorie and nutritional information will change depending on what pasta you choose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDMFZ_0g9KVS9y00
Adobe

In addition to specific ingredient amounts and cooking time, the Eating Well spinach pasta recipe page has a video highlighting how to make this Spaghetti and Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce in a flash. We think it’s sure to become part of your family’s regular meal rotation!

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

New chocolate recall: These chocolates can make you sick, so throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. issued a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago following contamination with Salmonella. Soon after that, the Coblentz Chocolate Company announced a chocolate recall tied directly to the contaminated JIF peanut butter. It turns out that Coblentz Chocolate isn’t the only one using JIF as an ingredient in chocolate products. Euphoria Chocolate Company also has a JIF-related recall of its own.
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

9 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

Are raw foods healthier than cooked foods? Some people believe they are — to the extent that they’ll eat nothing but. Raw foodists, as such folks are sometimes called, maintain that consuming only uncooked fruits and vegetables (some add raw seafood and/or meat to their diets) can promote weight loss and help prevent and combat […]
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasta Sauce#Tomato Sauce#Cream Cheese#Spinach#Food Drink#Eating Well#Sun Dried Tomato Cream#Th
Mashed

Over 29% Agree This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
StyleCaster

This Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t tell you the exact place, but somewhere online the other day I saw a meme about putting all of your hope into your moisturizer. As in, hoping that it can transform your skin—get rid of any acne, signs of aging, smooth out dry patches, all the things—instantly. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a magic moisturizer out there (though there are some really incredible face lotions available). But, there is such thing as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
shefinds

4 Fruits You Should Have Every Morning To Naturally Detox Your Body, According To A Nutritionist

Your body comes into contact with many harmful toxins every day, which is why it’s so important to provide it with the proper nutrients to detoxify itself as needed. In most cases, there’s no reason to splurge on special “detox products” claiming to help flush your system; it can do that on its own, as long as you’re maintaining a healthy diet. However, there are some foods that are extra helpful at moving the process along, especially when it comes to nutrient-packed fruits.
NUTRITION
CNET

Best Vitamins for Hair Growth for 2022

Your hair goes through a lot -- brushing, styling, cutting, washing and maybe even dye or heat. It can represent your self-expression or simply be a piece of who you are. Either way, taking good care of your hair is essential. We all want our hair to be as shiny...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Sugary Food No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Leads To Inflammation And Weight Gain

When it becomes chronic, inflammation can lead to serious health issues like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and arthritis. On the short term end of things, it can also be a cause of unwanted weight gain, which is why it’s best to limit your consumption of inflammatory foods and beverages as much as possible if you’re trying to shed some pounds. Sugary foods in particular are major culprits of this issue—including one that experts say you should avoid at all costs.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

The Amish Secret For Keeping Cookies Fresh

Because the Amish lifestyle forgoes modern technology, community members must find creative and innovative ways to adapt to the ever-changing world. For those who are unfamiliar, the Amish are a group of people who swap motor vehicles for horse buggies and light bulbs for natural sunlight, as detailed in A World To Travel.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

Simplemost

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy