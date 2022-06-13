ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard says in interview she doesn’t blame jury in Depp case

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234UJW_0g9KV4J100

NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard said she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.

She told Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s “Today” in a clip aired Monday that she understood how the jury reached its conclusion and said Depp is a “beloved character and people feel they know him.”

She called her ex-husband a “fantastic actor” and decried social media, calling her treatment online unfair. “Today” plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 Washington Post piece in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

A jury sided with Depp in his libel lawsuit against Heard, awarding the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor more than $10 million and vindicating the allegations that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their 15-month marriage.

But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Nbc#Hoax#Washington Post#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

2 Powerball winning tickets sold in SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two winning tickets drawn Wednesday night were sold in South Carolina. The South Carolina Education Lottery said one ticket was sold in Roebuck and the other was sold in North Augusta. The winning Roebuck ticket was sold at the Food Lion #2641 on Highway 221. According to the lottery, the ticket […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Gaffney apartment shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was arrested and another is wanted after a man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon at a Gaffney apartment complex. The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at the Limestone Court Apartments on North Limestone Street. The Cherokee County Coroner said police arrived and found a man shot on […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man accused of trafficking meth while out on bond

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man out on bond was arrested Sunday on drug charges. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year-old Steven Lynn Milam was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, felonious possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance. Deputies said officials were conducting a license […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy