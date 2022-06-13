Bob Saget Wasn't Included In The Tony Awards' In Memoriam Segment, And John Stamos Isn't Happy About It

“Brits Triumph on Broadway” is one of those newspaper headlines – like “Snow Causes Road and Rail Chaos” – that should be kept in permanent type. And, sure enough, the latest edition of the Tony awards has produced a slew of British winners including 10 top prizes shared between The Lehman Trilogy and Company. This confirms my thesis that Broadway, the most rampantly commercial theatre on earth, depends heavily on the British taxpayer – and before anyone points out that Company originated in the West End I would observe that its director, Marianne Elliott, and its designer, Bunny Christie, are both products of the subsidised sector.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO