Bob Saget Wasn't Included In The Tony Awards' In Memoriam Segment, And John Stamos Isn't Happy About It

Related
EW.com
The best and worst moments of the 2022 Tony Awards
After over two years, the Tony Awards are finally back in full force!. The 75th anniversary Tony Awards, airing live on CBS, celebrated the best of Broadway since its re-opening. With Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as host, it doled out the Great White Way's highest honor to a wide array of the stage's biggest talents.
Ariana DeBose Kicks Off 2022 Tony Awards With Show-Stopping Broadway Mashup
The Oscar winner hailed Broadway's recent push to feature more diverse talent on stage and behind the scenes in her opening monologue.
John Stamos Calls Out Tonys For Excluding Bob Saget From In Memoriam Tribute
"Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him," the "Full House" alum wrote on Twitter.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?
The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
People
Jennifer Hudson Becomes an EGOT at the 2022 Tony Awards as She Wins for A Strange Loop
Jennifer Hudson has officially achieved EGOT status!. The actress and singer clinched her first-ever Tony Award on Sunday evening, when A Strange Loop won best musical. (Hudson, 40, serves as a producer on the show.) It was the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet of having won...
John Stamos Reads His Last Text from Bob Saget in Upcoming Netflix Tribute Special for Late Actor
John Stamos is honoring the life and legacy of his late friend, Bob Saget. In the trailer for the upcoming Netflix special, Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, Stamos is seen onstage at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles reading his final text exchange with his Full House costar. "I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Tony Awards 2022: Why Jennifer Hudson has just made history
A Tony award was the final piece of the puzzle for Hudson, who reached EGOT status — or winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
Tony Awards Honors the Swings and Understudies Who Kept Broadway Running
Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose shone a spotlight on the swings and understudies of the Broadway season Sunday, praising their critical role in keeping productions going while the industry grappled with COVID-19. “I want to give a round of applause to some people who played a vital role in keeping Broadway shows open these past few months—the understudies, the swings and the standbys,” DeBose said. “And let’s not forget the stage managers and the associates and the dance captains who rehearsed them to go on in a moment’s notice.” More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a...
Tony Awards has stars — and those usually far from spotlight
Darren Criss' favorite night of the year has arrived. It's the Tony Awards. "I'll never shut up about the Tonys. I love the Tonys," he says.Criss will not only be watching the Tonys on Sunday, he'll also be working. He's co-host with Julianne Hough of a one-hour pre-Tony celebration at Radio City Music Hall, and he's even written an original song about the show that he'll perform, revealing "a bit of my nerdy proclivities."Criss and Hough will be handing out creative arts Tonys on Paramount+ and then pass hosting duties to Ariana DeBose for the main three-hour telecast on CBS...
Everyone Couldn't Stop Flirting With Andrew Garfield At The Tony Awards
The actor is quickly becoming the award show guest most likely to go viral.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards
Click here to read the full article. The Tony Awards are back in full swing. Both Broadway and Hollywood’s biggest stars came together Sunday night to recognize and celebrate the biggest achievements in theater and Broadway in the last year. Among those who attended include Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Sam Rockwell, Ruth Negga, Andrew Garfield, Phillipa Soo, Jessica Chastain and Jesse Williams, among others.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion Academy Award-winning and Tony-nominated actress Ariana DeBose was tapped to host this year’s ceremony. She...
Tony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose
Click here to read the full article. The Lehman Trilogy, Company, A Strange Loop, MJ and Sweet Charity were among the big winners at tonight’s Tony Awards. And Sweet Charity wasn’t even staged this season. Credit Ariana DeBose for the blink-and-miss-it shout-out to the Bob Fosse classic — and for much else that went right with tonight’s fast-moving ceremony broadcast on CBS. When DeBose, who has mentioned Sweet Charity as being on her Broadway wish list, pulled American Buffalo nominee Sam Rockwell from the audience to do a quick bit of “Rich Man’s Frug” from the great 1966 musical, she made...
NFL・
‘Full House’ Stars Lori Loughlin and John Stamos Are Still Grieving After Bob Saget’s Death
Close friends and Full House costars Lori Loughlin and John Stamos are still grieving the loss of their costar and friend Bob Saget. Saget, 65, died in January after suffering a head injury. Loughlin played Becky while Stamos played Uncle Jesse Katsopolis in the famed sitcom. On Friday, they, along with some other Saget friends, got together for an Instagram Live hosted by Stamos.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Spot Glaring Error During Key Season 7 Scene
An average season of Blue Bloods contains 22 episodes, each one 45 minutes in length. That’s nearly 1000 minutes of content per season! And when you consider that the hit crime drama is now approaching its 13th season, it becomes clear that the amount of content the cast and crew have produced has reached an astronomical level.
Recapping the 75th Annual Tony Awards
The Tony Awards made its sensational return to Radio City Music Hal for the first time since 2019. 'A Strange Loop' stole the show, winning Best Musical while Adrianna Debose hosted in the most spectacular way possible. Cheddar News was joined by Broadway Reporter Leigh Scheps to break down the 75th Annual Tony Awards.
Two shows dominated the Tony awards and proved Broadway’s debt to British taxpayers
“Brits Triumph on Broadway” is one of those newspaper headlines – like “Snow Causes Road and Rail Chaos” – that should be kept in permanent type. And, sure enough, the latest edition of the Tony awards has produced a slew of British winners including 10 top prizes shared between The Lehman Trilogy and Company. This confirms my thesis that Broadway, the most rampantly commercial theatre on earth, depends heavily on the British taxpayer – and before anyone points out that Company originated in the West End I would observe that its director, Marianne Elliott, and its designer, Bunny Christie, are both products of the subsidised sector.
Popculture
Patricia Heaton Calls out Disney for Not Using Tim Allen as Voice of Buzz Lightyear in New Movie
Patricia Heaton still doesn't approve of Chris Evans taking over the role of Buzz Lightyear. On Twitter, Heaton called out Disney for having Evans voice the Toy Story character in Lightyear instead of Tim Allen, who was the original voice of the iconic action figure. She went so far as to say the studio made a "HUGE mistake" with the decision.
53 Of The Best TV Shows To Stream On Disney+ In June
Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ms. Marvel, Love, Victor, and more great titles you'll want to stream this month.
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0