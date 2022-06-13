ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard says in interview she doesn’t blame jury in Depp case

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JS70K_0g9KUXbo00

NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.

She told Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s “Today” in a clip aired Monday that she understood how the jury reached its conclusion and said Depp is a “beloved character and people feel they know him.”

She called her ex-husband a “fantastic actor” and decried social media, calling her treatment online unfair. “Today” plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard awarded millions in split verdict

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 Washington Post piece in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

A jury sided with Depp in his libel lawsuit against Heard, awarding the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor more than $10 million and vindicating his allegations that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their 15-month marriage.

But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
WTWO/WAWV

Crash stalls traffic on SR-63

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An accident involving three vehicles shut down one lane of North SR-63 in Vigo County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 4:00 pm. Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse confirmed one vehicle was a semi. One person was taken to a hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Mail truck stolen during armed carjacking in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Someone carjacked a postal employee at gunpoint and stole a U.S. Postal Service truck in Avon. According to the Avon Police Department, the incident happened Wednesday morning near County Road 100 North and Ronald Reagan Parkway. Police recovered the truck about a mile north of the location where it was stolen. Investigators […]
AVON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Nbc#Hoax#Washington Post#Nexstar Media Inc
WTWO/WAWV

Indianapolis woman, man convicted in connection to 8-year-old’s death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man and woman have been convicted for their roles in the death of the woman’s 8-year-old daughter, announced the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. After a three-day trial, Derrick Dale was found guilty of aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in a death, and battery resulting in serious […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Woman shot while standing outside Bloomington apartment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in Bloomington Tuesday night. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Maple Street around 11 p.m. They found a 21-year-old woman inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered emergency care until […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy