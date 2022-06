MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The body of a 10-year-old child was located Tuesday, but his father and a good Samaritan are still missing after rushing water swept them away Monday. Mouhammad Arman Rashidullah's body was found near Pulaski Park at noon, several miles from where the three fell first into the water near 27th and Loomis.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO