Manchester United Announce Pre-Season Fixture At Old Trafford vs Rayo Vallecano

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Manchester United have announced their final pre season fixture before the 2022/23 season with a game at Old Trafford against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on the cards.

United have a month of games in July where they will play a host of teams across a number of countries ahead of next season.

It will be Erik Ten Hag's first time managing United as they face a number of close rivals and European giants during their tour.

Ten Hag will be given the chance to try out a number of things with a range of players during pre season.

Ten Hag will get to look at senior members of the United squad that have uncertain futures at the club as well as a number of young players hopeful of game time next season.

United confirmed the game against Rayo Vallecano with a post to their website that said;

"Manchester United will play a pre-season friendly against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in what will be Erik Ten Hag’s first match at Old Trafford.

The match, to be held on Sunday 31st July, will provide a final warm-up for Ten Hag’s squad before the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign."

United's full pre-season schedule is as follows;

July 12: Liverpool

July 15: Melbourne Victory

July 19: Crystal Palace

July 23: Aston Villa

July 30: Atletico Madrid

July 31: Rayo Vallecano

