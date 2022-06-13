ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Police probe after Derby garage fire started deliberately

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire at a garage that closed a major road...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Woman's fatal tractor jump was out of character, says sheriff

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 15, arrested after three die in wrong-way M606 crash

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fatal motorway crash which killed three people. A suspected stolen van had failed to stop for police before it drove the wrong way along the M606, near Bradford, and collided with a taxi. The taxi driver, 28, his passenger,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ely car roof caved in by heavy brick load

Police were left almost speechless when they stopped a car carrying such a heavy load of bricks, the vehicle's roof had partially caved in. The Toyota was stopped in New Barns Road, in Ely, Cambridgeshire, at the weekend. The driver was reported for having no insurance, dangerous driving and carrying...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Roadford Lake boat deaths: Victims named by police

Two disabled people who died after a boat capsized on a lake have been named by police. Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, were on the boat at Roadford Lake, near Okehampton in Devon on Wednesday. Ms Tilsley's family said they were "devastated" by the death of the "kind,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#London Road#Fire Engines#Accident#Derby#Bst
BBC

Hot weather: Chirk man burned by car before death

A disabled man was probably burned when he collapsed against his car on a very hot day, an inquest has heard. John Dutton, from Halton near Chirk, Wrexham, was found slumped on the seat of his walking aid next to his car. The 71-year-old was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hull man died after ambulance 'left him at home'

A 51-year-old man died after an ambulance crew left him at home while suffering from a hernia which cut off blood supply to his bowel. The man, from Hull, had to wait two hours for the ambulance after his wife called them for help in April 2019, lawyers for his family said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dealer guilty of killing teenager after Snapchat Ecstasy sale

A teenage drug dealer has been convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl after he supplied her with the drug Ecstasy. James McCairn, 18, sold crystal MDMA to Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on Snapchat. The young dancer died after taking the drug during a sleepover at a friend's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Man died after neighbour restrained him in noise row

A coroner has concluded the death of a man who was restrained by a neighbour he had hit on the head with a baseball bat was accidental. Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard Mark Pierce, 44, attacked Adam Meakin after Mr Meakin went round to complain about loud music being played at night.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Mansfield drink-driver who killed motorcyclist in crash jailed

A drunk van driver who killed a motorcyclist in a crash has been jailed for five years. Julieanne Walsh hit Mark Osborne's motorcycle on the A60 Mansfield Road, in Nottinghamshire, at about 21:00 BST on 25 July 2021. Nottinghamshire Police said Walsh, who was three times over the alcohol limit,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Teenager who burned down Loch Leven birdwatching site sentenced

A teenager who burned down a popular Loch Leven birdwatching spot, causing about £40,000 worth of damage, has been given a community sentence. The 17-year-old dragged a wheelie bin into the famous Mill Hide and used a lighter to set a fire. He and another youth filmed themselves and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Jail for Bristol man, 45, who raped 19-year-old student

A man found guilty of raping a student has been jailed for almost seven years. Mohsen Gheibi, 48, of Stapleton Road in Easton, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for the attack which happened in the city in May 2019. The 19-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Shop caught selling fake cigarettes down chute still open

A shop that sold bogus cigarettes from a flat by passing packets down a chute has remained open six months after losing its licence because the case has been held up in the courts. More than 17,000 cigarettes and 2.75kg of tobacco were found above the Euro Market store in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Police investigate beach landing at Slapton Sands, Devon

A boat believed to be carrying about 12 migrants was seen landing on a beach in Devon, police say. Devon and Cornwall Police said there were reports of a boat landing at Slapton Sands near Dartmouth at about 07:10 BST on Wednesday. The people were taken away in two waiting...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Hot coal walk leaves 25 injured in Switzerland

Twenty-five people have been treated for burns in northern Switzerland after they walked across hot coals as part of a team-building exercise. Thirteen of them were taken to hospital and treated for more severe injuries after the incident on Tuesday evening. A large emergency response, including 10 ambulances, arrived at...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Man pleads guilty to killing Huddersfield boy

A man on trial for the murder of his partner's teenage son has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Andrzej Latoszewski and Agnieszka Kalinowska are accused of murdering 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski in Huddersfield in August 2021. On Tuesday at Leeds Crown Court, Mr Latoszewski changed his plea on the manslaughter charge, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Roadford Lake deaths: Inquests open for two people who died

The inquests into the deaths of two care home residents who died after a boat capsized on a lake have opened and adjourned. Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, and four other people were thrown into the water when the boat turned over. A search was launched at Roadford...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Pig feed deaths: Managers jailed after yard workers drowned

Managers of a food waste company have been jailed after two staff members drowned in a tanker of pig feed. Nathan Walker, 19, died after falling into the tanker at Greenfeeds Limited in Normanton, Leicestershire, in December 2016, just 15 days before his son was born. Gavin Rawson, 35, died...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Louie Sibley: Appeal after footballer's girlfriend attacked

Police have released images of four people they would like to speak to after a "nasty assault" on a Derby County footballer's girlfriend. Louie Sibley said his partner needed stitches after being attacked on Upper Parliament Street in Nottingham at about 02:00 BST on Sunday. He shared a photo of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

