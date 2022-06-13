Police probe after Derby garage fire started deliberately

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fatal motorway crash which killed three people. A suspected stolen van had failed to stop for police before it drove the wrong way along the M606, near Bradford, and collided with a taxi. The taxi driver, 28, his passenger,...
Police were left almost speechless when they stopped a car carrying such a heavy load of bricks, the vehicle's roof had partially caved in. The Toyota was stopped in New Barns Road, in Ely, Cambridgeshire, at the weekend. The driver was reported for having no insurance, dangerous driving and carrying...
Two disabled people who died after a boat capsized on a lake have been named by police. Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, were on the boat at Roadford Lake, near Okehampton in Devon on Wednesday. Ms Tilsley's family said they were "devastated" by the death of the "kind,...
A disabled man was probably burned when he collapsed against his car on a very hot day, an inquest has heard. John Dutton, from Halton near Chirk, Wrexham, was found slumped on the seat of his walking aid next to his car. The 71-year-old was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital...
The sprawling search for a three-year-old boy who went missing from his babysitter's house Tuesday has ended in tragedy - with officers calling it off nearly 30 hours later after discovering the child's dead body in a pond near the sitter's home. The child, who police have only identified as...
A 51-year-old man died after an ambulance crew left him at home while suffering from a hernia which cut off blood supply to his bowel. The man, from Hull, had to wait two hours for the ambulance after his wife called them for help in April 2019, lawyers for his family said.
A teenage drug dealer has been convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl after he supplied her with the drug Ecstasy. James McCairn, 18, sold crystal MDMA to Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on Snapchat. The young dancer died after taking the drug during a sleepover at a friend's...
A coroner has concluded the death of a man who was restrained by a neighbour he had hit on the head with a baseball bat was accidental. Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard Mark Pierce, 44, attacked Adam Meakin after Mr Meakin went round to complain about loud music being played at night.
A drunk van driver who killed a motorcyclist in a crash has been jailed for five years. Julieanne Walsh hit Mark Osborne's motorcycle on the A60 Mansfield Road, in Nottinghamshire, at about 21:00 BST on 25 July 2021. Nottinghamshire Police said Walsh, who was three times over the alcohol limit,...
A teenager who burned down a popular Loch Leven birdwatching spot, causing about £40,000 worth of damage, has been given a community sentence. The 17-year-old dragged a wheelie bin into the famous Mill Hide and used a lighter to set a fire. He and another youth filmed themselves and...
A fire and safety officer who lived in Grenfell Tower was still trying to keep people safe when she died. Debbie Lamprell and 12 other people, including a baby, went to the top floor of the block when the fire broke out, in accordance with the Stay Put policy. Transcripts...
A man found guilty of raping a student has been jailed for almost seven years. Mohsen Gheibi, 48, of Stapleton Road in Easton, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for the attack which happened in the city in May 2019. The 19-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal...
A shop that sold bogus cigarettes from a flat by passing packets down a chute has remained open six months after losing its licence because the case has been held up in the courts. More than 17,000 cigarettes and 2.75kg of tobacco were found above the Euro Market store in...
A boat believed to be carrying about 12 migrants was seen landing on a beach in Devon, police say. Devon and Cornwall Police said there were reports of a boat landing at Slapton Sands near Dartmouth at about 07:10 BST on Wednesday. The people were taken away in two waiting...
Twenty-five people have been treated for burns in northern Switzerland after they walked across hot coals as part of a team-building exercise. Thirteen of them were taken to hospital and treated for more severe injuries after the incident on Tuesday evening. A large emergency response, including 10 ambulances, arrived at...
A man on trial for the murder of his partner's teenage son has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Andrzej Latoszewski and Agnieszka Kalinowska are accused of murdering 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski in Huddersfield in August 2021. On Tuesday at Leeds Crown Court, Mr Latoszewski changed his plea on the manslaughter charge, but...
The inquests into the deaths of two care home residents who died after a boat capsized on a lake have opened and adjourned. Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, and four other people were thrown into the water when the boat turned over. A search was launched at Roadford...
Managers of a food waste company have been jailed after two staff members drowned in a tanker of pig feed. Nathan Walker, 19, died after falling into the tanker at Greenfeeds Limited in Normanton, Leicestershire, in December 2016, just 15 days before his son was born. Gavin Rawson, 35, died...
Police have released images of four people they would like to speak to after a "nasty assault" on a Derby County footballer's girlfriend. Louie Sibley said his partner needed stitches after being attacked on Upper Parliament Street in Nottingham at about 02:00 BST on Sunday. He shared a photo of...
