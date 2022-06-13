ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Britain's Truss says she discussed Russia's blockade on Ukraine grain exports with Blinken

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss on Monday said she spoke to U.S. Secretary of...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
William James
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports 40% down so far in June - ministry

KYIV, June 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports fell by around 40% in the first half of June compared with the same period in 2021 to 613,000 tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. The volumes included 553,000 tonnes of corn, 42,000 tonnes of wheat and 15,000 tonnes of barley,...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Britain#State
Agriculture Online

Turkey says Ukraine grain ships could avoid mines, Russia offers safe passage

ANKARA, June 15 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday said it has offered "safe passage" for Ukraine grain shipments from Black Sea ports but is not responsible for establishing the corridors and Turkey suggested that ships could be guided around sea mines. Ukrainian grain shipments have stalled since Russia's invasion and...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russia's war may deprive world of three Ukrainian wheat harvests - minister

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing prices to record levels, Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters. Ukraine, sometimes known as Europe's bread basket, has had its maritime...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Silos on Ukraine border would keep grain out of Russian hands, says U.S.

UNITED NATIONS, June 16 (Reuters) - Temporary silos on Ukraine's border would be intended to prevent Russia from stealing Ukrainian grain and make sure the country's winter harvest is not lost due to a lack of storage, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday. But, during a visit to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Agriculture Online

Ukraine eyes EU help with temporary silos to store new grain harvest

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - European countries will consider providing temporary granaries to Ukraine, which faces a shortage of silos for new grain crop, Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. Ukrainian agriculture minister earlier told Reuters in an interview that in autumn when the corn harvest is over, the shortage...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Poland says building grain silos at Ukraine border would take 3-4 months

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Building grain silos at the Polish-Ukrainian border as proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden to help channel the crop from Ukraine to global markets would take three to four months, Poland's agriculture minister said on Wednesday. Biden said on Tuesday that temporary silos would be...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China attack on Taiwan would hit global trade more than Ukraine war, says Taiwan

GENEVA, June 14 (Reuters) - Any Chinese military attack on Taiwan would have a greater impact on global trade flows than the Ukraine war, Taipei's top trade negotiator told Reuters on Tuesday, saying it would lead to a shortage of semiconductor chips. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has triggered...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Asian buyers eye French, Romanian wheat after Ukrainian supply blocked

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Asian flour millers are likely to increase wheat purchases from France and Romania in the new crop year starting July as supplies from key global exporter Ukraine remain cut off following the invasion by Russia, trade sources said. World prices rallied to an all-time high...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UK PM discussed "unusual" policy decision before ethics adviser quit - spokesman

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised a "relatively unusual situation" regarding a policy decision that could breach World Trade Organization commitments before his ethics adviser resigned, his spokesman said on Thursday. The spokesman said he could not provide more details because the subject is commercially...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Malaysia lifts export ban on certain chicken products - ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Wednesday said it would allow the export of certain chicken products, partially lifting an export ban imposed on June 1. The products include black chicken, chicken-based goods, and day old chick parent stock, the Agriculture and Food Ministry said in a statement.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices stable, exports declining

June 14 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were broadly flat last week, while exports declined, analysts said on Tuesday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were stable around $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. The consultancy said on Friday that it sees Russia's 2022 wheat crop at 87 million tonnes, up from the 85 million tonnes it forecast on May 18. IKAR placed Russia's export potential at 41 million tonnes, compared to 39 million tonnes previously. Russia exported 340,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 620,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. Spring grains were planted on 28.5 million hectares as of June 9 vs 29.2 million hectares a year ago, the consultancy added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,975 rbls/t -100 rbls wheat, European part ($262.72) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 32,700 rbls/t -1,000 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 93,675 rbls/t -3,825 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 43,500 rbls/t -900 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,820/t -$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,650/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.4/t -$0.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 57.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy