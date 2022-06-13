Britain's Truss says she discussed Russia's blockade on Ukraine grain exports with Blinken

June 14 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were broadly flat last week, while exports declined, analysts said on Tuesday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were stable around $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. The consultancy said on Friday that it sees Russia's 2022 wheat crop at 87 million tonnes, up from the 85 million tonnes it forecast on May 18. IKAR placed Russia's export potential at 41 million tonnes, compared to 39 million tonnes previously. Russia exported 340,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 620,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. Spring grains were planted on 28.5 million hectares as of June 9 vs 29.2 million hectares a year ago, the consultancy added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,975 rbls/t -100 rbls wheat, European part ($262.72) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 32,700 rbls/t -1,000 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 93,675 rbls/t -3,825 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 43,500 rbls/t -900 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,820/t -$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,650/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.4/t -$0.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 57.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

