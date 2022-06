Marcus Freeman made waves when he tried to discuss the academics at Notre Dame with other universities, including his alma mater of Ohio State. In an interview with CBS, Freeman pointed to the type of player the Irish are interested in, particularly pointing to athletes who value an academic degree at Notre Dame. In the process, he said Irish athletes are “forced every day to go to class” as opposed to “take some online classes, show up for your appointments” at other places.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO